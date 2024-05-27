Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

T. Rowe Price hires to strengthen adviser relationships

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 27 MAY 2024   12:33PM

T. Rowe Price has announced the appointment of Camilla Banasiak as relationship manager to grow its financial adviser client base in New South Wales.

In the role, Banasiak will be a key member of the firm's Australian intermediary team to identify suitable investment solutions to meet financial adviser needs.

Banasiak will report to T. Rowe Price head of intermediaries for Australia and New Zealand Jonathon Ross.

Banasiak joins T. Rowe Price from Netwealth where she worked as a training and relationship manager and then as business development manager covering NSW and ACT. Prior to that, Banasiak held various roles with BT Financial Group.

Ross welcomed Banasiak to the Australian distribution team, saying she has an established record in business development and a sophisticated understanding of Australia's retail investment market.

"T. Rowe Price has experienced steady growth in Australia and New Zealand in recent years, driven by increasing client demand for our expanded capabilities across global equities and fixed income," Ross said.

"Providing comprehensive training on diverse investment strategies is a key pillar in how we support our financial adviser partners and investors.

"With Camilla's extensive experience in training and client engagement, we are confident she will contribute significantly to the firm's ongoing growth by developing a strong partnership with the financial adviser community."

T. Rowe Price is a global asset manager with over US$1.48 trillion in assets under management.

Read more: T. Rowe PriceCamilla BanasiakJonathon RossBT Financial GroupNetwealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chinese property market to stabilise
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees
Rainmaker Information names research head
T. Rowe Price appoints local operations chief
HUB24 hits $100bn milestone
Superhero introduces $2 brokerage
Netwealth's share price rises following strong inflows
T. Rowe Price launches bond fund
Selfwealth expands leadership team
Low investor demand sees equities funds wound up

Editor's Choice

GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN
Investment fund distributor GSFM has partnered with Alantra Asset Management to bring its €1.3 billion listed European small and mid-cap strategy (EQMC) to Australia.

Principal Finisterre launches new debt fund

ELIZA BAVIN
Offered exclusively to institutional and wholesale investors, the new fund will focus on emerging market debt.

How super funds could better support members: Research

ELIZA BAVIN
New research from TAL has identified several areas where super funds could better support members approaching retirement.

abrdn global chief executive steps down

KARREN VERGARA
The global chief executive of abrdn will step down at the end of June after four years in the top job.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach