T. Rowe Price hires to strengthen adviser relationships

T. Rowe Price has announced the appointment of Camilla Banasiak as relationship manager to grow its financial adviser client base in New South Wales.

In the role, Banasiak will be a key member of the firm's Australian intermediary team to identify suitable investment solutions to meet financial adviser needs.

Banasiak will report to T. Rowe Price head of intermediaries for Australia and New Zealand Jonathon Ross.

Banasiak joins T. Rowe Price from Netwealth where she worked as a training and relationship manager and then as business development manager covering NSW and ACT. Prior to that, Banasiak held various roles with BT Financial Group.

Ross welcomed Banasiak to the Australian distribution team, saying she has an established record in business development and a sophisticated understanding of Australia's retail investment market.

"T. Rowe Price has experienced steady growth in Australia and New Zealand in recent years, driven by increasing client demand for our expanded capabilities across global equities and fixed income," Ross said.

"Providing comprehensive training on diverse investment strategies is a key pillar in how we support our financial adviser partners and investors.

"With Camilla's extensive experience in training and client engagement, we are confident she will contribute significantly to the firm's ongoing growth by developing a strong partnership with the financial adviser community."

T. Rowe Price is a global asset manager with over US$1.48 trillion in assets under management.