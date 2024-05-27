Clime to offload Madison Financial Group

Clime Investment Management will sell Madison Financial Group and managed accounts platform WealthPortal to Infocus for $2 million.

The sale is part of Clime's strategic decision to focus on its funds management and private wealth businesses and is due to complete by June end.

Infocus will pay $2 million for the licensee and platform, using a three-year convertible note with 8% per annum coupon payable half yearly. Upon conversion, Clime can take cash or shares in Infocus. At the same time, Clime and Infocus will commence a strategic partnership that includes the integration of Clime products into Infocus' platform.

Clime bought Madison four years ago from OneVue, now Certane Corporate Trust, for about $4.5 million. At that time, it had 103 active advisers. As of last Thursday, the ASIC Financial Adviser Register shows it has 61. Once they transition, Infocus will be home to more than 210 advisers. Infocus will have some $16 billion in funds under advice and $210 million of in-force risk insurance premiums.

"Infocus will be excellent custodians of the Madison business. It is clear there is strong cultural and strategic alignment between the firms, and they have an outstanding track record of supporting financial advisers," Clime chief executive Annick Donat said.

She added that the two groups will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition, including using Infocus' dealer-to-dealer services, and flagged greater collaboration in the future to "drive mutual success and unlock further revenue opportunities."

Meanwhile, Infocus Wealth Management founder and managing director Darren Steinhardt said he believes Infocus is an ideal home for Madison advisers, having known the business for some time.

"Infocus will be a home where the Madison group can integrate into a strong community, benefit from an outstanding culture, and take advantage of industry leading hands-on support and infrastructure to grow their advice businesses," he said.

"Madison is a quality advisory network with quality financial advisers who represent well the expected high standards of practitioners in the evolving financial advisory profession. We're proud to have been chosen by Clime as their partner in this transaction and the entire Infocus community is genuinely looking forward to welcoming everyone from the Madison network into our fold."

He added that the deal is a milestone for Infocus.

"It's our objective to grow, not for growths sake, but for the commercial and risk management benefits that additional scale brings to each and every stakeholder within our business and our community. We have no desire to be the largest, our desire is simply to be the best, and to work with the best. This acquisition takes us closer to this objective," Steinhardt said.

The move comes about eight months after Madison partnered with Godfrey Pembroke's Practice Development Group, consolidating their operational and AFSL services to create a new entity providing back-office services to their financial advice networks.