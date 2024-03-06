Newspaper icon
Insurance

Overhaul of TPD structure, pricing needed: MLC Life

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 MAR 2024   12:31PM

Close to half of Australian workers have three months or less savings to get them through a disability impacting their ability to work, and women are particularly at risk, according to new research by MLC Life Insurance.

The research, conducted by Freshwater Strategy for MLC Life, comprised 1025 Australians via an online interview.

It found that while 22% of men have savings of less than a month, the same is true for 35% of women, demonstrating a 59% gap. Overall, the research said that 46% of all Australians have an income buffer of three months or fewer.

"While 19% of Australian men have a savings buffer of two years or more, just 11% of women live with the same level of financial security," it said.

When it comes to lodging a claim for total permanent disablement (TPD) insurance, the current default system of insurance provision, 55% of respondents said they would claim or even consider it, even if they thought they would recover.

However, when told that all claimants returning to work ultimately increases the cost of TPD premiums for all customers, women were less likely to see the current structure as acceptable than men (49% versus 45%).

"The current approach to disability insurance in superannuation is centred on a binary assessment of total and permanent disability," MLC Life Insurance chief executive Kent Griffin said.

"And, while it works for some, the evolving needs of members and changing nature of disability requires a debate about the most appropriate default disability insurance system that meets these needs.

"TPD is a crucial safety net for those experiencing severe and long-lasting impairments, however its binary framework falls short in addressing the complex needs of Australians who experience temporary disability through injury or illness which is increasingly common in today's environment."

Meanwhile, MLC Life Insurance chief group insurance officer Mark Puli said Australians revealed a clear preference for income stream alternatives to lump sum payments in the event of disability.

"This preference aligns with the reality that many Australians simply lack sufficient savings to sustain themselves for extended periods of unemployment due to temporary disability," Puli said.

The research accompanies the release of a green paper that explores the development of disability insurance in super.

According to MLC, the paper aims to improve outcomes for Australian workers who face illness or injury and for superannuation trustees, who must act in the best financial interests of their members.

"As one of Australia's oldest life insurers, we're determined to work with government, trustees and consumers to develop a more equitable and sustainable framework for supporting members with a disability, especially those with mental health-related disabilities," Puli said.

"This framework should consider income stream alternatives within superannuation, address the gaps created by a total disability framework and instead focus on health, wellbeing and recovery, and enable a better and supportive interaction between private and public support schemes such as the NDIS."

