Retail funds drive down admin fees: KPMG

Expensive retail superannuation funds have finally become competitive with industry funds after bringing down their administration fees, a new analysis by KPMG shows.

KPMG found that admin fees for MySuper products have come down from 0.33% to 0.26% based on a $50,000 balance.

With MySuper admin fees continuing to decrease across the industry, it is becoming increasingly important for funds to consider how their operating costs are managed on an ongoing basis, KPMG's Super Insights 2024 report shows.

As an example, Mercer reduced its admin fee from 0.48% to 0.21% following the BT merger, while Colonial First State (CFS) lowered its admin fee to 0.16%.

This compares to the most competitive industry funds Australian Retirement Trust's (ART) QSuper product and UniSuper, being 0.16% and 0.19% respectively.

Out of the industry funds, Prime Super charges the highest admin fee at over 0.70%. It is followed by retail funds OneSuper (Diversa) at about 0.65% and smartMonday at 0.60%.

Rife competition among funds is expected to put even more downward pressure on administration fees.

Due to transformational projects currently underway, KPMG said it expects mega funds with about $100 billion in assets to continue to drive cost efficiencies and synergies due to the realisation of economies of scale.

"Further, it is important that super funds undergoing mergers/SFTs commit to appropriate levels of operational synergies, timing/phasing of synergy realisation and a disciplined action plan to achieve these operational synergies," the report said.

"The operational synergy/benefit profile of the merger needs to appropriately consider the anticipated effort and transition costs associated with administration/platform migrations to ensure these mergers are in the best financial interests of members."

Furthermore, the average operating cost per member has decreased across super funds (excluding SMSFs).

Fiducian Portfolio Services was the most expensive product on a per member basis of $1931, followed by Perpetual at $1427, FES Super at $1391 and Goldman Sachs & JBWere Superannuation Fund that costs $1326.

ANZ Staff Super was the cheapest per member at $9, followed by Commonwealth Super Corporation (CSC) at $87, Hostplus at $98 and Mercer's $112.

KPMG also found that the size of fund by membership does not always correlate to strong net cash flows.

HUB24 with less than 100,000 members for example, reported $5.4 billion of inflows.

AustralianSuper's net cash flow is again the envy of the industry, raking in $19.5 billion in FY23, followed by ART at $7.9 billion and Hostplus at $6.2 billion.

Worryingly, most funds in the industry by number are at, or close to, zero net flows.

As with FY22, a group of corporate and retail super funds as well as SMSFs are in a net outflow position, KPMG said.

KPMG national senior leader for asset and wealth management Linda Elkins said the issue that will concern the sector the most is sustainability.

The flow of members is going to a limited number of funds, and some are in a net cash outflow position, she said, noting that while the merger activity of recent years slowed a little in FY23, it is anticipated it will be picking up again.