Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

abrdn global chief executive steps down

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 27 MAY 2024   12:39PM

The global chief executive of abrdn will step down at the end of June after four years in the top job.

Stephen Bird and the board of abrdn "have together agreed that it is the right time for Stephen to hand over the reins to the team" effective June 30, the fund manager announced on May 24.

Bird was formally appointed chief executive in September 2020. He previously served as chief executive of global consumer banking at Citigroup from 2015 until November 2019.

Group chief financial officer Jason Windsor was appointed as interim group chief executive subject to regulatory approval while a formal search process gets underway.

"It has been a privilege to lead abrdn through an intensely challenging time in our industry and I am grateful to my colleagues for their support and commitment to serving our clients with distinction," Bird said.

"I leave the company well positioned, having embedded greater diversification of revenues, retained a strong capital position and, most importantly, developed a refreshed leadership team which is ready and eager to take on the challenge of realising abrdn's full potential."

The fund manager's local and global operations have undergone numerous upheavals in recent years under Bird's remit.

Early this year, Bird announced he will cut 10% of the workforce to save $290 million (£150m) by the end of 2025.

Last year, abrdn overhauled its local business, terminating five funds in a bid to consolidate its operations followed by key senior staff such as chief executive and managing director of Australia Brett Jolie leaving.

It currently operates institutional strategies in Australia, having offloaded most of its wholesale business to SG Hiscock.

On Bird's departure, abrdn global chair Douglas Flint commented that adapting the inherited business model to be capable of generating sustainable and profitable growth required strategic vision, intense hard work and the courage to make tough but necessary decisions.

"While this was underway, Stephen took time to assemble the talent needed to execute successfully on his strategic vision and he passes on to them, with confidence, the responsibility to execute the next stage of our transformation. We owe him a great debt of gratitude and wish him well in the next phase of his career," he said.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, abrdn traded at GBP158.55 as at May 24. The share price has effectively been slashed by more than 50% since trading at GBP335.30 in early 2020.

Read more: Brett JolieCitigroupDouglas FlintJason WindsorLondon Stock ExchangeSG HiscockStephen Bird
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fund managers nervously await 'golden visa' reforms
500 jobs to be axed at abrdn
SG Hiscock plucks new investment chief from UniSuper
Future Group acquires Verve Super
Regal Partners nabs Charlie Aitken
Betashares launches currency-hedged FTSE 100 ETF
Future Super switches up service providers
Gender parity in funds management stalls
SG Hiscock starts distributing small cap fund
SG Hiscock partners with US fund manager

Editor's Choice

GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN
Investment fund distributor GSFM has partnered with Alantra Asset Management to bring its €1.3 billion listed European small and mid-cap strategy (EQMC) to Australia.

Principal Finisterre launches new debt fund

ELIZA BAVIN
Offered exclusively to institutional and wholesale investors, the new fund will focus on emerging market debt.

How super funds could better support members: Research

ELIZA BAVIN
New research from TAL has identified several areas where super funds could better support members approaching retirement.

abrdn global chief executive steps down

KARREN VERGARA
The global chief executive of abrdn will step down at the end of June after four years in the top job.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach