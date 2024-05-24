Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

New head of APAC at Russell Investments

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:50PM

Russell Investments has promoted Jason Edgar to head of Asia Pacific, where he will spearhead the firm's business strategy in the region, effective immediately.

Edgar will report directly to chair and chief executive Zach Buchwald.

In his new role, Edgar will be responsible for leveraging the firm's investment capabilities to maximise client benefits.

Prior to joining Russell Investments in 2023 as a corporate development director, Edgar spent nearly a decade at MetLife, where he "orchestrated the firm's strategy in Asia," including a four-year tenure in Hong Kong as head of strategy and growth partnerships for Asia.

Edgar succeeds Pete Gunning, who has been with Russell Investments since 1996.

Gunning will continue to serve as vice chair, working with Edgar on strategic relationships in APAC.

Edgar will be based in Russell Investments' Sydney office.

"Jason's extensive experience in the APAC markets and deep understanding of our strategy uniquely position him to steer our initiatives in the region," Buchwald said.

"We're very happy he's taking the helm to develop and execute on our ambitious strategy to engage clients and prospects throughout the APAC region."

Read more: Russell InvestmentsJason EdgarPete GunningZach BuchwaldMetLife
