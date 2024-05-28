Newspaper icon
Chinese property market to stabilise

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024   11:24AM

The Chinese housing market could soon see some much needed stabilisation after the government unveiled new stimulus measures.

T. Rowe Price portfolio manager for Asia credit bond strategy Sheldon Chan and chief emerging markets macro strategist Chris Kushlis said the new measures could help stabilise the market at a low level over the next six to 12 months.

"Chinese authorities recently unveiled a housing market support plan that shifts the focus of efforts to reducing inventories, rather than solely focusing on stabilising demand," they said.

"This new effort represents a significant change in policy focus, moving in the right direction."

Chan and Kushlis said the new measures made it clear that authorities wanted to stabilise the sector after a period of unsustainable activity.

"They have also been striving to achieve this while minimising spending and maintaining some financial discipline over developers and local governments," they said.

"Consequently, support measures have consistently been under-scaled and are likely to continue in this manner.

"We anticipate an iterative process in which the authorities may be pushed to add incremental resources, combined with the market's slow natural clearing process as excess supply gets worked down, leading to the stabilisation of the market at a low level over a six to 12-month period."

In addition, Chan and Kushlis said these new measures will keep downward pressure on property prices, but only for now.

"Once the issues surrounding purchase price and sizing of unsold homes are resolved, property prices should begin to stabilise," they said.

"Even if the discounts are significant, finding a floor on prices will mark an important phase in this crisis and should gradually boost consumer confidence from its currently depressed levels."

A focus on clearing inventory to meet affordable housing goals means there should also be less pressure on local governments to build new homes from scratch, Chan and Kushlis said.

"Consequently, the construction industry will continue to downsize as a relative share of the economy and employment, resulting in reduced commodity and building materials demand from this sector," they said.

