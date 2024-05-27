GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia

Investment fund distributor GSFM has partnered with Alantra Asset Management to bring its €1.3 billion listed European small and mid-cap strategy (EQMC) to Australia.

The strategy will be available to institutional, wholesale, and family office investors.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre told Financial Standard that it chose to partner with Alantra because of its long history and wide variety of alternatives products.

He also said Alantra connected GSFM with Access Capital Partners (ACP), a Paris-based private equity fund-of-funds business in which it holds a significant minority interest. GSFM announced a partnership with ACP in December last year to distribute its European infrastructure and smaller buy-outs strategies.

"We look for organisations that are significant in size, have products with a clear edge, and well-resourced teams. In this case, the EQMC team consists of 15 or more people, so it's a well-resourced team servicing the asset class they manage. It's a product we think will appeal to Australian investors," he said.

He added that the partnership provides further exposure to the European market through an asset class not previously offered by GSFM or widely available in the Australian market. A year ago, GSFM's portfolio was entirely absent of private assets, but it's since added three private asset managers, each differing in geography and product offerings.

In the context of Alantra, the EQMC product is a highly concentrated small-cap fund that owns European-domiciled companies that generate revenues globally.

McIntyre said the strategy focuses on companies with a market cap of up to €2 billion and applies a hands-on, active ownership approach with a long-term focus of three to five years. It holds a concentrated portfolio of between 12 to 16 companies, with a bias towards export-oriented pan-European businesses.

EQMC has posted around 11% net annualised returns since its inception in January 2010, outperforming indexes by 90% to over 190%, typically holding a small net cash position with no leverage.

"If you think about that in the context of other global small and mid-cap products that are offered to investors in Australia, it is very different. What's different is the fund's structure: 15 investments at any one time, with seven of those investments occupying up to 70% of the fund. It's highly concentrated," he said.

"Coming from an alternatives and private equity background, Alantra applies an almost private equity mindset to managing this portfolio. It's not a traditional long-only, benchmark aware product.

"It's highly strategic and designed for investors who have a long-term horizon."

He noted that the feedback from superannuation funds, foundations, families, and high-net-worth individuals has been positive, so much so that GSFM is planning for a fund launch as early as Q3 2024.

EQMC is managed by a multi-disciplinary 14-member investment team spearheaded by Alantra Asset Management executive chair Jacobo Llanza and managing partner and EQMC chief investment officer Francisco De Juan. They are supported by a group of advisors with executive-level experience.

De Juan said the GSFM partnership allows for Alantra's strategies to reach a whole new market of investors through a well-connected distributor with a solid track record.

"GSFM is an established funds distributor in Australia and has built a strong investor network over its lifetime. What appeals to us about this partnership is GSFM's strong distribution track record in Australia, backed by its highly experienced and long-standing distribution team," he said.