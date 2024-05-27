Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 27 MAY 2024   12:30PM

Investment fund distributor GSFM has partnered with Alantra Asset Management to bring its €1.3 billion listed European small and mid-cap strategy (EQMC) to Australia.

The strategy will be available to institutional, wholesale, and family office investors.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre told Financial Standard that it chose to partner with Alantra because of its long history and wide variety of alternatives products.

He also said Alantra connected GSFM with Access Capital Partners (ACP), a Paris-based private equity fund-of-funds business in which it holds a significant minority interest. GSFM announced a partnership with ACP in December last year to distribute its European infrastructure and smaller buy-outs strategies.

"We look for organisations that are significant in size, have products with a clear edge, and well-resourced teams. In this case, the EQMC team consists of 15 or more people, so it's a well-resourced team servicing the asset class they manage. It's a product we think will appeal to Australian investors," he said.

He added that the partnership provides further exposure to the European market through an asset class not previously offered by GSFM or widely available in the Australian market. A year ago, GSFM's portfolio was entirely absent of private assets, but it's since added three private asset managers, each differing in geography and product offerings.

In the context of Alantra, the EQMC product is a highly concentrated small-cap fund that owns European-domiciled companies that generate revenues globally.

McIntyre said the strategy focuses on companies with a market cap of up to €2 billion and applies a hands-on, active ownership approach with a long-term focus of three to five years. It holds a concentrated portfolio of between 12 to 16 companies, with a bias towards export-oriented pan-European businesses.

EQMC has posted around 11% net annualised returns since its inception in January 2010, outperforming indexes by 90% to over 190%, typically holding a small net cash position with no leverage.

"If you think about that in the context of other global small and mid-cap products that are offered to investors in Australia, it is very different. What's different is the fund's structure: 15 investments at any one time, with seven of those investments occupying up to 70% of the fund. It's highly concentrated," he said.

"Coming from an alternatives and private equity background, Alantra applies an almost private equity mindset to managing this portfolio. It's not a traditional long-only, benchmark aware product.

"It's highly strategic and designed for investors who have a long-term horizon."

He noted that the feedback from superannuation funds, foundations, families, and high-net-worth individuals has been positive, so much so that GSFM is planning for a fund launch as early as Q3 2024.

EQMC is managed by a multi-disciplinary 14-member investment team spearheaded by Alantra Asset Management executive chair Jacobo Llanza and managing partner and EQMC chief investment officer Francisco De Juan. They are supported by a group of advisors with executive-level experience.

De Juan said the GSFM partnership allows for Alantra's strategies to reach a whole new market of investors through a well-connected distributor with a solid track record.

"GSFM is an established funds distributor in Australia and has built a strong investor network over its lifetime. What appeals to us about this partnership is GSFM's strong distribution track record in Australia, backed by its highly experienced and long-standing distribution team," he said.

Read more: GSFMAustraliaEQMCAlantra Asset ManagementPrivate equityDamien McIntyreFrancisco De JuanAccess Capital PartnersFinancial StandardJacobo LlanzaInstitutional investorsWholesale investorsFamily officeSuperannuationFund launch
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Mercer rolls out new corporate super plan
ClearBridge launches first local global equity fund
Plenary Group sells 49% stake to ADQ
Future Fund posts 10.1% annual return, surpassing benchmark
J.P. Morgan lists new global equity ETF
Janus Henderson acquires NBK Wealth, Tabula Investment Management
APRA hits Mercer with additional licence conditions
Insignia research, retirement income head to depart
HMC Capital scoops up Payton Capital
Family offices up active management, eye generative AI: UBS

Editor's Choice

GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia

ANDREW MCKEAN
Investment fund distributor GSFM has partnered with Alantra Asset Management to bring its €1.3 billion listed European small and mid-cap strategy (EQMC) to Australia.

Principal Finisterre launches new debt fund

ELIZA BAVIN
Offered exclusively to institutional and wholesale investors, the new fund will focus on emerging market debt.

How super funds could better support members: Research

ELIZA BAVIN
New research from TAL has identified several areas where super funds could better support members approaching retirement.

abrdn global chief executive steps down

KARREN VERGARA
The global chief executive of abrdn will step down at the end of June after four years in the top job.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach