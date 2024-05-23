UK forewarns Australia on wholesale test changes

After recently backflipping on changing its high-net-worth investor (HNWI) tests, the UK serves as a cautionary tale for Australia as it mulls overhauling its own wholesale investor thresholds.

The UK government introduced new HNWI and sophisticated investor definitions on January 31 which raised the income threshold from £100,000 to £170,000. The net asset test threshold rose from £250,000 to £430,000.

The government reversed the order effective March 27 following concerns from stakeholders about the unintended impacts, particularly start-ups' inability to raise finance from small-scale investors.

Australia's start-up community is raising similar alarm bells as the government touts overhauling wholesale investor tests that could result in channels of funding dry up.

A recent Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services inquiry is considering a refresh of the entire wholesale investor test framework. According to the terms of reference, the government will look at any proposals to change the tests, potential intended and unintended consequences of any change, as well as the anticipated costs and benefits.

To classify as a wholesale investor currently, the two most popular tests satisfy having net assets of $2.5 million or gross income of $250,000 per annum for the last two years as verified by a professional accountant's certificate.

The Australian Investment Council (AIC) wrote in its submission to the inquiry that depending on the extent of the increases, the impact on venture capital (VC) and private equity funds' ability "to raise capital and invest would be profound".

In analysing the potential impact of an indexed change to the current test thresholds, AIC members said this could lead to a 10% to 50% reduction in investors particularly at the start-up and early-stage levels.

"For VC funds in particular, large portions of their investors would be unable to continue to invest, to the point of fund closure. Even the largest venture capital funds have over 200 individual investors, indicating the relatively small size of their individual investments and the impact of raising the thresholds," the AIC said.

A potential hike in the net asset test to $4.5 million will see one AIC member lose nearly half of their investor base, while another will eradicate nearly all their investors and wipe out half of the committed capital that will effectively render the fund defunct.

According to GippsTech founder and executive director Elena Kelareva, proposed changes will reduce the percentage of people eligible to invest in start-ups through programs such as angel syndicates or VC funds from about 19% to just 1%.

"Limiting start-up investment to only the 1% most wealthy Australians will also exacerbate wealth inequality by locking out 99% of Australians from the highest growth asset class," she wrote in her submission.

Further, Kelareva advocated for alternative methods to qualify as a wholesale investor by completing an ASIC approved investor certification rather than by passing an income or asset test.

"Allowing a certification to be used as an alternative qualification method will address the core purpose behind this review of managed investment schemes (protecting consumers) while avoiding the negative impact on start-ups as well as avoiding exacerbating wealth inequality," she said.

"People who are not already wealthy would still be able to invest in the highest growth asset class as long as they've completed a certification to show that they understand and can manage the risks."