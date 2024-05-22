Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

RBA hints another rate rise could be on the cards

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAY 2024   12:05PM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board has confirmed it discussed both leaving interest rates unchanged and a hike at its May meeting.

The board minutes were in line with messaging from RBA governor Michele Bullock, who spoke at a press conference after the decision was ultimately made to keep rates unchanged.

Bullock noted that the board has considered a hike, but that there was a stronger case for keeping interest rates on hold.

"The resumption of rate hike discussions in May follows the removal of that deliberation at the March board meeting," Commonwealth Bank senior economist Belinda Allen said.

"Stronger economic data, including the Q1 24 CPI print, caused the rate hike discussion. Although the minutes noted the stronger data was all non-consumer related with consumer spending data signalling ongoing weakness."

The RBA minutes said while some believed inflation would come down, it was too early to say it would be a given without waiting for more data.

"Judgements underpinning the staff forecasts risked being overly optimistic about the forces that would drive down inflation, leaving the balance of risks tilted to the upside...... the forecasts had also placed significant weight on the downside risks to consumption," the RBA minutes said.

Allen said the Statement on Monetary Policy noted that a judgement had been used to lower household consumption compared to what the models suggested, based on household disposable income forecasts.

"Currently households are choosing to save, rather than spend, with the opportunity cost of not saving currently elevated due to high interest rates," Allen said.

"We agree that the consumer is a risk to the policy outlook, particularly in context of the circuit breakers arriving 1 July 2024 in the form of income tax cuts, energy rebates and other measures."

The minutes also pointed to slow productivity growth, inflation expectations and further growth in public demand and business investment.

"Recent government policies announced after the May board meeting to mechanically lower headline CPI should contribute to anchoring inflation expectations," Allen said.

"Also helping will be evidence of the peak in wages growth now being behind us. One key risk though remains a strong pipeline of investment work by both the private and public sector."

Allen said CBA remains "comfortable" with its base case that the RBA will start easing interest rates gradually in November this year.

Read more: CPIBelinda AllenMichele BullockReserve Bank of AustraliaCBACommonwealth BankMonetary Policy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Experts weigh in: Will the RBA hike rates again?
Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
Federal Court rejects two CBA class actions
Chalmers makes bold inflation prediction
Discover the best performing asset class of 2023: Mercer
HESTA names chief financial officer
Former APRA chair joins ASX board
First Sentier axes investment units, AUM takes $14bn hit
Powell backflips on rates pushing back RBA cut expectations

Editor's Choice

Equip Super awards custody mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:02PM
Equip Super has selected a new custodian and back-office administrator to replace NAB Asset Servicing.

SMSFs' use of advisers plummets: Research

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The number of self-managed super funds (SMSFs) using advisers has reached a new low, with the proportion of SMSFs using advisers falling to 23% from 27% in the past 12 months, according to a Vanguard/Investment Trends report.

Financial services firms concerned about attracting staff

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
New research from Robert Half suggests 74% of the finance industry is concerned about their ability to attract and retain staff.

ASIC issues experienced pathway guidance

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
ASIC has released new guidance for financial advisers who could potentially qualify as experienced providers and skip further education and training.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach