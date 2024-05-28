Newspaper icon
APRA hits Mercer with additional licence conditions

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024   11:18AM

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has imposed additional licence conditions on Mercer Super to ensure it addresses risk management and compliance management deficiencies identified by the regulator.

The risk management and compliance management deficiencies were identified as part of APRA's ongoing prudential supervision of the trustee, which included a review in October 2023.

Mercer subsequently acknowledged significant breaches of prudential standards SPS 220 Risk Management (SPS 220), SPS 231 Outsourcing (SPS 231) and SPS 232 Business Continuity Management (SPS 232).

Under the terms of the new licence conditions, which came into force from 27 May 2024, Mercer Super must develop and implement a remediation plan in conjunction with an independent expert that addresses the deficiencies identified by APRA.

Mercer will also be required to appoint an independent third party to complete and operational effectiveness review of its risk management and compliance frameworks once the remediation plan is complete.

In addition, the super fund will need to develop a plan to remedy any deficiencies identified in the operational effectiveness review.  The fund will then need to provide APRA with an official confirmation once the remediation actions are complete and effective.

"We have applied these conditions to drive substantial governance and risk management improvements at Mercer Super and protect the interests of its members," APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said.

"Mercer Super has experienced significant growth in recent years, in terms of membership size and assets. It is important that, when preparing to scale up operations, the trustee has the appropriate level of controls in place to ensure frameworks and systems continue to serve the needs of current and future fund members."

Cole said the regulator expects all trustees to have "robust" risk management frameworks and to proactively manage systems and processes.

"APRA is prepared to take strong steps, including taking enforcement action, where a trustee's operational resilience management is substandard," Cole said.

A Mercer spokesperson told Financial Standard that the super fund was committed to following the regulators conditions.

"Mercer acknowledges the findings of APRA's review and is fully committed to taking action on the issues raised. We believe our fund will be stronger and more resilient as a result," Mercer said.

"We had a program of work underway to accelerate the transformation of our risk management culture and practices, our business continuity planning and management of service providers. We will continue to work closely with APRA to finalise and deliver to an agreed plan."

