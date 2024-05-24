Newspaper icon
New platform launches for high-net-worth families

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:32PM

A new platform has launched in Australia today for high-net-worth families, to assist them in organising intergenerational wealth transfers.

HeirWealth is a family wealth platform that aims to address challenges that individuals, families and professional advisers face as part of the country's $3.5 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer, including administrative inefficiencies and managing both traditional and non-traditional assets across fragmented tools.

"HeirWealth was borne from a personal need after I was executor of my father's modest estate," HeirWealth chief executive Ray Tubman said.

"That pivotal time led me to search for a platform that helped my family organise our wealth and document family entities, financial institutions, properties, private investments and collectables. But there was nothing in the market that suitably served this purpose."

HeirWealth provides individuals, families and professional advisers with visibility and management of over 40 asset classes from shares and property to digital currencies and even prized collectibles such as art, jewelry and motor vehicles.

"The platform also supports improved financial literacy outcomes and engagement with particularly among younger generations and women," Tubman said.

"Over the next 20 years we will see an unprecedented amount of wealth being transferred from the baby boomers to the millennials.

"We are about to witness the feminisation of wealth and the transfer of wealth to a new generation who invest and interact completely differently to their forebears.

"The times are changing and it's vital for advisers to engage with the next generation and digitise their offerings to satisfy the new order."

HeirWealth has Open Banking integrations in Australia and the United Kingdom, allowing customers to automatically synchronise financial data.

The platform promises to change the way families see, track and discuss their wealth.

"The platform provides visibility and valuations across traditional investments and alternatives, but it also uses artificial intelligence to bring that sentimental aspect to family wealth by enabling photos to be upload and expression of wish video recordings to capture a family's legacy," Tubman said.

The HeirWealth app is available directly to individual families and family offices in Australia and the UK. HeirWealth can also be white labelled by financial advisers, wealth managers, accountants, lawyers, and other professionals and can add value as a client engagement and retention tool.

VIEW COMMENTS

Bravura acquires software firm

Insignia research, retirement income head to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insignia Financial has confirmed its head of research and retirement income is set to leave the business as part of an ongoing wider change.

Geopolitical risks push APAC family office allocations locally

KARREN VERGARA
Geopolitical risks are dictating how family offices in the Asia Pacific invest as more intend to shift asset allocations to their home regions, according to UBS.

SEC approves eight Ethereum ETFs

ELIZA BAVIN
The SEC has given it's stamp of approval for Ethereum ETFs, including for BlackRock, Fidelity and VanEck among others.

Expert Feed

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
