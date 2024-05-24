New platform launches for high-net-worth families

A new platform has launched in Australia today for high-net-worth families, to assist them in organising intergenerational wealth transfers.

HeirWealth is a family wealth platform that aims to address challenges that individuals, families and professional advisers face as part of the country's $3.5 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer, including administrative inefficiencies and managing both traditional and non-traditional assets across fragmented tools.

"HeirWealth was borne from a personal need after I was executor of my father's modest estate," HeirWealth chief executive Ray Tubman said.

"That pivotal time led me to search for a platform that helped my family organise our wealth and document family entities, financial institutions, properties, private investments and collectables. But there was nothing in the market that suitably served this purpose."

HeirWealth provides individuals, families and professional advisers with visibility and management of over 40 asset classes from shares and property to digital currencies and even prized collectibles such as art, jewelry and motor vehicles.

"The platform also supports improved financial literacy outcomes and engagement with particularly among younger generations and women," Tubman said.

"Over the next 20 years we will see an unprecedented amount of wealth being transferred from the baby boomers to the millennials.

"We are about to witness the feminisation of wealth and the transfer of wealth to a new generation who invest and interact completely differently to their forebears.

"The times are changing and it's vital for advisers to engage with the next generation and digitise their offerings to satisfy the new order."

HeirWealth has Open Banking integrations in Australia and the United Kingdom, allowing customers to automatically synchronise financial data.

The platform promises to change the way families see, track and discuss their wealth.

"The platform provides visibility and valuations across traditional investments and alternatives, but it also uses artificial intelligence to bring that sentimental aspect to family wealth by enabling photos to be upload and expression of wish video recordings to capture a family's legacy," Tubman said.

The HeirWealth app is available directly to individual families and family offices in Australia and the UK. HeirWealth can also be white labelled by financial advisers, wealth managers, accountants, lawyers, and other professionals and can add value as a client engagement and retention tool.