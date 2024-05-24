Platform reveals advice firms' top issues

Practice management, advice technology, and superannuation are top of mind for financial advisers who want to improve their aptitude and knowledge, according to professional networking platform Ensombl.

The analysis of adviser conversations stemming from 8750 Ensombl members who deliberated among themselves about best-practice solutions reveals their most-pressing issues in the six months to December 2023.

Investments and technical knowledge rounded the top five most talked about topics among advisers. Rounding out the top 10, advisers also sought more information on insurance, retirement, client experience, Centrelink, and platforms from their peers.

Subcategories within practice management included human resources, workflow, process design, succession, referrals, outsourcing, efficiency, practice mergers and acquisitions, and compliance.

Within advice technology, advisers commonly shared tools and processes that have improved their work efficiency.

Calendly, FrontApp for emails, Zoho One, Commspace, and CapCut were highly referenced. They also frequently discussed calculators or tools to assess returns, and specifically about ChatGPT to help write clients' financial objectives for Statements of Advice.

In superannuation discussions, advisers raised concern over the Australian Taxation Office's (ATO) delay in acknowledging a downsizer contribution, the pros and cons of reversionary pension nominations versus binding death benefit nominations for retail account-based pensions, and the need for more innovation in retirement income strategies.

"Many high-volume conversations, such as those around superannuation and life insurance, are actually quite shallow, BAU-type conversations, with low engagement from advisers. For a provider these 'red oceans' are crowded spaces to be in, taking more effort and resources to stand out," Ensombl chief executive Clayton Daniel said.

"In terms of shifting adviser focus, we can see conversations around retirement and Centrelink, two related topics, were significantly higher in the second half of 2023, likely reflecting the increased advertising and marketing by providers in this space."

Advisers frequently talked about brands relevant to their client base. North, Macquarie, Colonial First State, BT and Microsoft are the most popular among them.

Compared to the period between January and June 2023, advice technology, investments, super, practice management, and SMSFs were the most popular subjects.

The first half of 2023 was also dominated by the draft legislation on the Quality of Advice Review.