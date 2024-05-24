Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Platform reveals advice firms' top issues

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:46PM

Practice management, advice technology, and superannuation are top of mind for financial advisers who want to improve their aptitude and knowledge, according to professional networking platform Ensombl.

The analysis of adviser conversations stemming from 8750 Ensombl members who deliberated among themselves about best-practice solutions reveals their most-pressing issues in the six months to December 2023.

Investments and technical knowledge rounded the top five most talked about topics among advisers. Rounding out the top 10, advisers also sought more information on insurance, retirement, client experience, Centrelink, and platforms from their peers.

Subcategories within practice management included human resources, workflow, process design, succession, referrals, outsourcing, efficiency, practice mergers and acquisitions, and compliance.

Within advice technology, advisers commonly shared tools and processes that have improved their work efficiency.

Calendly, FrontApp for emails, Zoho One, Commspace, and CapCut were highly referenced. They also frequently discussed calculators or tools to assess returns, and specifically about ChatGPT to help write clients' financial objectives for Statements of Advice.

In superannuation discussions, advisers raised concern over the Australian Taxation Office's (ATO) delay in acknowledging a downsizer contribution, the pros and cons of reversionary pension nominations versus binding death benefit nominations for retail account-based pensions, and the need for more innovation in retirement income strategies.

"Many high-volume conversations, such as those around superannuation and life insurance, are actually quite shallow, BAU-type conversations, with low engagement from advisers. For a provider these 'red oceans' are crowded spaces to be in, taking more effort and resources to stand out," Ensombl chief executive Clayton Daniel said.

"In terms of shifting adviser focus, we can see conversations around retirement and Centrelink, two related topics, were significantly higher in the second half of 2023, likely reflecting the increased advertising and marketing by providers in this space."

Advisers frequently talked about brands relevant to their client base. North, Macquarie, Colonial First State, BT and Microsoft are the most popular among them.

Compared to the period between January and June 2023, advice technology, investments, super, practice management, and SMSFs were the most popular subjects.

The first half of 2023 was also dominated by the draft legislation on the Quality of Advice Review.

Read more: EnsomblCentrelinkInvestmentsAustralian Taxation OfficeBTCapCutClayton DanielColonial First StateCommspaceFrontAppMacquarieMicrosoftNorthQuality of Advice ReviewZoho One
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What retiree portfolios need to avoid future cost-of-living crises
Insignia research, retirement income head to depart
Former licensee chief takes new role
Magellan advances MGF conversion to open class
Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity
Wholesale investor test reform has several ramifications: SIAA
ATO introduces trust taxation changes
ATO flags key focus areas this tax time
Rainmaker Information names research head
AMP Advice partners with BlackRock and Lonsec

Editor's Choice

Insignia research, retirement income head to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insignia Financial has confirmed its head of research and retirement income is set to leave the business as part of an ongoing wider change.

Geopolitical risks push APAC family office allocations locally

KARREN VERGARA
Geopolitical risks are dictating how family offices in the Asia Pacific invest as more intend to shift asset allocations to their home regions, according to UBS.

New platform launches for high-net-worth families

ELIZA BAVIN
The new wealthtech platform aims to assist in intergenerational wealth transfers.

SEC approves eight Ethereum ETFs

ELIZA BAVIN
The SEC has given it's stamp of approval for Ethereum ETFs, including for BlackRock, Fidelity and VanEck among others.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach