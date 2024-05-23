Newspaper icon
Economics

Financial services workers eye earlier retirement

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 23 MAY 2024   11:43AM

Men and women who work in financial services intend to retire earlier compared to the average worker, new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveals.

Men who work in the finance and insurance industries intend to retire at 64 years old while women plan to do so at 64.6 years old.

This is below the average of between 65 and 65.6 years the ABS calculated. It also broke down the sectors they worked in.

Those who worked in the arts and recreation services industries retired at a later age, on average at 64.4 years compared to other sectors.

Those who worked in hospitality, accommodation, and food services retired the earliest at 58.5 years old.

Workers in the fields of agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry had the highest average age they intend to retire at 68.3 years. Those in mining have an intended age of retirement at 63.7 years.

"In 2022-23, people who had retired in the past 20 years said that they did so, on average, at 61.4 years. This average has risen from 58.5 years in 2014-15 and from 57.4 years in 2004-05," ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said.

"On average, men intend to retire slightly later than women, but this gap is closing. In 2022-23, there was around half a year difference between men and women, compared to a year difference a decade ago, and a two-year difference around 10 years before that."

The study also found that the Age Pension is still the main source of personal income at retirement for 43% of retirees, followed by superannuation, an annuity, or private pension at 27%.

"Over the past decade the number of people who said they had no personal income has fallen from 25% in 2012-13 down to 12% in 2022-23," Jarvis said.

During this period, the percentage of women who reported they had no personal income dropped down from 37% to 18%.

"The number of women who relied on their partner's income as their main source of funds for meeting living costs at retirement has fallen by more than 10 percentage points over the decade, dropping from 44% in 2012-13 to 31% in 2022-23," Jarvis said.

All in all, the ABS found that the most common factors influencing older workers' decision to retire were still financial security (36%) and personal health or physical abilities (22%).

Around one in eight retirees (14%) said reaching the eligibility age for an age or service pension was one of the main factors.

