Former Life Plan FP adviser cops ban

ASIC slapped a three-year ban on a former Life Plan FP financial adviser for failing to act in the best interests of clients and not being able to maintain "high standards".

Gawad Nabi, who served as an authorised representative of Hobart-based Life Plan FP from 23 March 2018 to 31 March 2021, breached various financial services laws and failed to understand his obligations under the Corporations Act as an adviser, according to an ASIC investigation.

ASIC found he failed to provide advice that was appropriate to clients, did not prioritise the interest of clients above his own or that of his AFS Licensee.

Nabi also gave clients a disclosure statement that contained misleading or deceptive statements.

ASIC ultimately found that Nabi could not be relied upon to discharge the duties and obligations imposed by the Corporations Act, adding that he could not "maintain the high standards expected of a provider of financial services".

At Life Plan FP, Nabi also served as a director from 15 November 2019 to 30 December 2022, and a responsible manager from 19 January 2020 to 31 August 2022.

Nabi is the founder and chief executive of Brisbane-based Guardian Group, which offers financial advice and real estate agent services.

He has been a director of Guardian Group Financial Planning since 5 January 2018.

Nabi previously worked at Sentinel Private Wealth for more than a year before joining Life Plan FP in 2018. He also worked at Affinia Financial Advisers and My Adviser.