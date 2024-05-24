Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Former Life Plan FP adviser cops ban

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:34PM

ASIC slapped a three-year ban on a former Life Plan FP financial adviser for failing to act in the best interests of clients and not being able to maintain "high standards".

Gawad Nabi, who served as an authorised representative of Hobart-based Life Plan FP from 23 March 2018 to 31 March 2021, breached various financial services laws and failed to understand his obligations under the Corporations Act as an adviser, according to an ASIC investigation.

ASIC found he failed to provide advice that was appropriate to clients, did not prioritise the interest of clients above his own or that of his AFS Licensee.

Nabi also gave clients a disclosure statement that contained misleading or deceptive statements.

ASIC ultimately found that Nabi could not be relied upon to discharge the duties and obligations imposed by the Corporations Act, adding that he could not "maintain the high standards expected of a provider of financial services".

At Life Plan FP, Nabi also served as a director from 15 November 2019 to 30 December 2022, and a responsible manager from 19 January 2020 to 31 August 2022.

Nabi is the founder and chief executive of Brisbane-based Guardian Group, which offers financial advice and real estate agent services.

He has been a director of Guardian Group Financial Planning since 5 January 2018.

Nabi previously worked at Sentinel Private Wealth for more than a year before joining Life Plan FP in 2018. He also worked at Affinia Financial Advisers and My Adviser.

Read more: Life Plan FPASICGuardian GroupGawad NabiAffinia Financial AdvisersAFS LicenseeGuardian Group Financial PlanningMy AdviserSentinel Private Wealth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC places stop orders on Trademax Australia
ASIC issues experienced pathway guidance
ASIC cancels Everest Asset Management's AFSL
Spaceship appoints new chief risk officer
BitConnect promoter pleads guilty
Former NSW adviser loses ban appeal
Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity
Former super fund adviser receives permanent ban
ANZ confirms ASIC investigation
FAAA calls for 'fairness' ahead of Budget

Editor's Choice

Insignia research, retirement income head to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Insignia Financial has confirmed its head of research and retirement income is set to leave the business as part of an ongoing wider change.

Geopolitical risks push APAC family office allocations locally

KARREN VERGARA
Geopolitical risks are dictating how family offices in the Asia Pacific invest as more intend to shift asset allocations to their home regions, according to UBS.

New platform launches for high-net-worth families

ELIZA BAVIN
The new wealthtech platform aims to assist in intergenerational wealth transfers.

SEC approves eight Ethereum ETFs

ELIZA BAVIN
The SEC has given it's stamp of approval for Ethereum ETFs, including for BlackRock, Fidelity and VanEck among others.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach