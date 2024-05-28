Stockland, Invesco Real Estate forge land lease deal

Stockland has joined forces with Invesco Real Estate (IRE) to establish a land lease communities project tipped to be worth $1.1 billion.

The open-ended partnership, which is based on Stockland's 50.1% interest and IRE's flagship pan-Asian core strategy 49.9% interest, will develop and hold an initial portfolio of three land lease community assets.

This equates to about 1190 homes across The Gables in New South Wales, and Queensland-based properties in Aura 2 (Coves), Redland Bay, and Providence.

Stockland chief investment officer Justin Louis said with the execution of the partnership, "we are pleased to welcome another globally recognised institutional partner to our ~8800 home Land Lease Communities pipeline."

A land lease community effectively enables the ownership of the property but not the land which is leased from the community operator. In New South Wales, the government estimates there are 500 land lease communities accommodating about 34,000 residents.

Louis added that the partnership will enable "us to continue to scale our development pipeline and grow our LLC operating platform to enhance long-term sustainable business growth."

US-based IRE has US$90.1 billion real estate assets managed globally.

IRE head of Asia Pacific core funds Ian Schilling said: "Land Lease Communities are a high-conviction investment theme for us given the housing shortage and ageing population in Australia. This partnership is a key component in us continuing to grow our diversified portfolio of high-quality assets that are underpinned by robust market fundamentals and strong income and capital growth."

Last December, Stockland and Supalai Australia Holdings, whose parent company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thai, purchased 12 communities projects from Lendlease for $1.3 billion.

The communities are based in greater Sydney, South East Queensland, greater Melbourne and greater Perth.

The transaction is currently up for regulatory approval with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) commencing its review on February 8.

Stockland's land lease community strategy is supported by Australia's ageing population and growing preference of retirees for community living benefits such as increased social connectivity and resort-like amenities, Louis said.

The IRE partnership marks Stockland's second partnership in the land lease community sector next to the deal struck with Mitsubishi Estate Asia in February 2022.