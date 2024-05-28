Newspaper icon
Brookfield Oaktree to further democratise alternatives in Australia

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024   12:49PM

Local investors will get access to Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions' global private credit strategy later this year, with plans to launch it as a unit trust.

An infrastructure fund that's been successful in other regions will follow by early 2025, they confirmed.

Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions managing director Jeremy Hall told Financial Standard that its flagship private credit and infrastructure funds have produced positive returns and that's started to resonate across the wealth continuum. Consequently, the business has sought to provide different access points for wealth investors, whether they're ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, or wholesale investors needing more liquidity.

"We saw institutions rapidly ramp up their allocations into alternatives from zero to 15-20-25%, and endowments up to 40%, and we're now seeing that play out within wealth," he said.

"We've hired about 155 people globally to focus on that expanding opportunity set as we see private wealth investors seeking access to alternatives, whether it's real estate, private credit, or infrastructure, through wealth-friendly vehicles.

"We've built out a team across the [APAC] region over the last three to four years to partner closely with financial planners, family offices, independent wealth advisors as they seek to expand their portfolio."

Hall said the real growth area within wealth, as evidenced in the US and Asia, is democratised structures.

Over the past four years, Brookfield has developed five strategies: one for infrastructure, one for real estate, a couple for credit, and a combined real estate infrastructure solution. These strategies leverage its long-standing institutional investment platform and has packaged them into a wealth-friendly format.

"We've seen that absolutely rocket," he said.

Hall added that there is an opportunity to align with independent wealth managers and family offices across that channel to offer relevant strategies. He said these strategies are great evergreen building blocks, providing exposure to world-class infrastructure assets or direct credit loans, leaning into institutional expertise and track record, and making that available in a friendlier structure.

"We see the wealth business as an opportunity to diversify our overall client base," he said.

"Today, we're 90-95% institutional, and we see this [wealth] as the next wave of capital."

