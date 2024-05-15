Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Iress breach extends to OneVue business

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 MAY 2024   12:42PM

Iress has confirmed the breach it was victim to over the weekend was worse than first thought, having spread to the recently offloaded OneVue business.

On Monday, Iress told shareholders its private user space on code repository GitHub had been breached. At the time, it said it was undertaking an investigation but was confident no data had been stolen.

In an update today, Iress said it has since discovered a credential within that user space was stolen and used to access Iress' OneVue production environment which does contain client data.

In February, the OneVue platform business was acquired by Praemium.

In response to the news, Praemium assured investors the breach only relates to the OneVue business and that no other Praemium technology or client data has been compromised.

It added that it has received no indication from Iress that OneVue client data has been accessed.

Praemium is in regular contact with Iress as the investigation continues, it said.

Iress said it is investigating the extent and nature of the data accessed, adding that investigations across its other business lines have progressed and there is no evidence to suggest the remainder of its production environment, software, or client data was compromised.

Read more: IressOneVuePraemiumGitHubhack
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Praemium loses $700m due to adviser transitions
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
Count renews Iress contract
The Aussie wealthtech firms that are 'most innovative'
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees
Advisers urged to capitalise on HNW interest in alternatives
HUB24 hits $100bn milestone
Iress sells mortgages arm to Bain Capital
Managed account FUM closes in on $200bn milestone
Iress share price jumps on takeover rumours

Editor's Choice

Members' attitude, behaviour key to better engagement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
New research suggests superannuation funds need to focus more on attitudinal and behavioural insights if they're to improve engagement.

Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:21PM
Australia is at risk of getting left behind if it does not adopt the T+1 settlement cycle along with major global financial centres, according to operations experts.

Industry reacts to Federal Budget

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the Federal Budget last night. Here's how the industry has reacted.

Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The government will provide $17.3 million over four years to ASIC and APRA to combat greenwashing and other related financial misconduct and help further develop Australia's sustainable finance market.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach