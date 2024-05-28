Newspaper icon
EQT Mid-Market Growth Fund exceeds target

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024   12:51PM

The Baring Private Equity Asia EQT Mid-Market Growth Partnership (MMG fund) has held its final close at $2.4 billion in total fund commitments, of which $2.1 billion is fee-generating.

The raise more than doubled the fund's original target size of $1.1 billion.

The MMG fund invests in high-growth mid-market companies in Asia, a region expected to contribute 60% of global GDP by the end of 2024. Despite this, only 9% of global capital went to Asia-focused funds in 2023. The MMG strategy aims to bridge this funding gap.

MMG extends EQT Private Capital Asia's large-cap buyout strategy, focusing on mid-market control buyouts across Asia. It targets technology, services, healthcare, and technology services sectors, leveraging EQT's presence with over 100 professionals across India, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia.

"We have been investing in Asia for the best part of three decades and now have a fully scaled and established large-cap platform. Following this growth, we found that we no longer had a dedicated pool of capital to invest in compelling mid-market companies," EQT Asia chair and EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team head Jean Salata said.

"With EQT Private Capital Asia Mid-Market Growth we return to our roots. We already had the track record, local expertise, and global capabilities to identify the champions of tomorrow while they are still mid-sized. Now we have the capital to execute."

EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team partner Nicholas Macksey and head of the Mid-Market Growth strategy said the that the new fund has already made four investments and is off to a strong start.

"In a testament to the dynamism of Asia's mid-market segment, as well as our scale and network, the pipeline is strong and we're excited for what's ahead," he said.

Over 80% of the total commitments came from existing investors in EQT's flagship Asian large-cap buyout funds. The remaining commitments were primarily from investors new to EQT's Asian platform and a significant portion from EQT employees.

With the final close, EQT's global Private Capital strategies have raised nearly US$29 billion in 2024, following the US$24 billion close of EQT X in February and the US$3.3 billion close of EQT Future in March.

Private Capital
