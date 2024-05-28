Newspaper icon
Employees will quit on full return-to-office orders: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024   12:38PM

Financial services professionals will threaten to quit if they are forced to go into the office five days a week, a Robert Walters survey finds.

The survey based on more than 2000 Australian workers found that nine out of 10 will look for a new job to find an employer that offers better work-from-home flexibility.

Forty percent said the long commute is a major downside, while a similar number pointed to a dispruted work-life balance.

About 11% cited workplace distractions as a deterrent while 9% did not want to incur associated costs with travelling to the office.

Since the start of the year, Robert Walters Australia and New Zealand Shay Peters said that a growing number of employers are urging staff to come into the office.

"We have even seen some employers starting to mandate five days in the office, but I think this is somewhat unrealistic," Peters said.

"Employees need to understand there needs to be a balance between work life and personal life. In the past, society has put an emphasis on professional life, but it now seems some people have the mindset work is interrupting their personal life."

A KPMG report released last year reveals that 64% of global chief executives predict the workforce will fully return to the office by 2026.

"This sentiment underscores the persistence of traditional office-centric thinking among CEOs. It comes against a backdrop of the debate surrounding hybrid working, which has had a largely positive impact on productivity over the past three years and has strong employee support, particularly among the younger generation of workers," KPMG said.

Further, 87% of bosses will likely reward employees who make the effort to come into the office with not just better assignments, but also raises and promotions.

Robert Walters' survey found that workers are increasingly demanding hybrid work arrangements, which the recruiter said is one of the top three benefits sought by candidates.

Nearly 50% professionals said work-life balance is the most important factor when considering a new role, Peters said, adding there's a significant increase in candidates seeking or preferring roles with flexible working arrangements.

"Workplace culture and flexible working arrangements are becoming the primary determining factors in a candidate's decision to accept a job," he said.

Read more: Robert WaltersKPMGShay Peters
