Plenary Group chair steps down

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024   12:51PM

Following its recent partnership with sovereign wealth fund ADQ, Plenary Group is switching out its chair.

John O'Rourke is stepping down as chair of Plenary Group, to be succeeded by founder and non-executive director Paul Oppenheim.

O'Rourke has served as Plenary's chair since the firm was established in 2004, at which time Oppenheim became chief executive.

Oppenheim relinquished the chief executive position in 2020, moving into a non-executive director role.

In announcing Oppenheim's appointment as chair, Plenary Group noted the key role he played in the recent partnership with ADQ, under which the sovereign wealth fund took a 49% stake in Plenary.

"Paul has played a large part in the success of Plenary over the past 20 years and under his chairmanship I am very confident we will successfully execute the growth strategy we've embarked upon," O'Rourke said.

"I very much look forward to working with Paul, my fellow directors, and our management team over the years ahead to continue to support the success of the company."

Meantime, Oppenheim said of O'Rourke: "John has been a brilliant chair for the last 20 years, and under his leadership we have developed a very clear vision for the future."

"As Plenary begins our next chapter, I see compelling opportunities in our core Australian market and significant growth potential in the Middle East and Europe."

Corporate bond issue closes at $35m oversubscribed

