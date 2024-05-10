Frontier grows consulting, governance teams

Frontier Advisors has announced four new appointments, hiring from Aviva, Zenith, Cooper Investments and Motley Fool.

Firstly, Daniel Manser will join Frontier's client consulting team, working with investors across all client segments.

Manser joins from Aviva, based in the United Kingdom, where he was leading and implementing investment strategy reviews of various flagship portfolios and undertaking manager research.

The second recruit, Tom Bernard, will have both client consulting and research responsibilities as he takes up a role as a member of the firm's specialist defensives and alternatives research team under Iain McMahon.

Bernard landed the asset consultant following a five-year stint in an investment consulting role at Zenith Investment Partners, where he worked across fixed income, alternatives and private markets.

Also, Frontier's investment governance function will also gain a boost from the appointment of Ida How who brings a strong legal and compliance background to the growing specialist team that reports to Sarah Cornelius.

How previously worked with Cooper Investors, contributing to the development and implementation of governance, risk and compliance frameworks.

Finally, Kiryll Prakapenka will join Frontier's associate ranks with a client consulting focus. He arrived from the independent financial publisher Fat Tail Investment Research, where he was a financial analyst.

Before that, Prakapenka was a finance research writer with The Motley Fool.

Frontier Advisors' director of consulting Kim Bowater noted the depth and expertise these appointments bring to the client consulting team.

"It's exciting to be able to add four new faces to our growing team, each with quite different skill sets and backgrounds but all with a common link around naturally inquisitive mindsets and an interest in supporting and working with clients," she said.

"Our client numbers continue to grow steadily and bringing in additional, capable support to help our established senior and principal consulting ranks prepare and deliver quality advice and service will be beneficial for both our clients and our consulting team more broadly.

"We look forward to helping our new team members further develop their experience and expertise and watching them work their way into more senior roles within the firm."

Frontier's latest recruits bring the number of new hires made in 2024 to ten and rounds out a recruitment program designed in late 2023.