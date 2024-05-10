Frontier grows consulting, governance teams

Frontier grows consulting, governance teamsBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 10 MAY 2024 12:15PM
Read more: Frontier Advisors, Aviva, Motley Fool, Cooper Investments, Daniel Manser, Kiryll Prakapenka, Tom Bernard, Zenith Investment Partners, Cooper Investors, Fat Tail Investment Research, Iain McMahon, Ida How, Kim Bowater, Sarah Cornelius
Frontier Advisors has announced four new appointments, hiring from Aviva, Zenith, Cooper Investments and Motley Fool.
Firstly, Daniel Manser will join Frontier's client consulting team, working with investors across all client segments.
Manser joins from Aviva, based in the United Kingdom, where he was leading and implementing investment strategy reviews of various flagship portfolios and undertaking manager research.
The second recruit, Tom Bernard, will have both client consulting and research responsibilities as he takes up a role as a member of the firm's specialist defensives and alternatives research team under Iain McMahon.
Bernard landed the asset consultant following a five-year stint in an investment consulting role at Zenith Investment Partners, where he worked across fixed income, alternatives and private markets.
Also, Frontier's investment governance function will also gain a boost from the appointment of Ida How who brings a strong legal and compliance background to the growing specialist team that reports to Sarah Cornelius.
How previously worked with Cooper Investors, contributing to the development and implementation of governance, risk and compliance frameworks.
Finally, Kiryll Prakapenka will join Frontier's associate ranks with a client consulting focus. He arrived from the independent financial publisher Fat Tail Investment Research, where he was a financial analyst.
Before that, Prakapenka was a finance research writer with The Motley Fool.
Frontier Advisors' director of consulting Kim Bowater noted the depth and expertise these appointments bring to the client consulting team.
"It's exciting to be able to add four new faces to our growing team, each with quite different skill sets and backgrounds but all with a common link around naturally inquisitive mindsets and an interest in supporting and working with clients," she said.
"Our client numbers continue to grow steadily and bringing in additional, capable support to help our established senior and principal consulting ranks prepare and deliver quality advice and service will be beneficial for both our clients and our consulting team more broadly.
"We look forward to helping our new team members further develop their experience and expertise and watching them work their way into more senior roles within the firm."
Frontier's latest recruits bring the number of new hires made in 2024 to ten and rounds out a recruitment program designed in late 2023.
Related News
Editor's Choice
The top investment funds over the past year|
AFCA finds more Dixon Advisory victims|
Senior Cbus investment manager exits|
Quality of retirement does not depend on super balance: Bragg|
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Robert De Dominicis
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED