Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Frontier grows consulting, governance teams

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAY 2024   12:15PM

Frontier Advisors has announced four new appointments, hiring from Aviva, Zenith, Cooper Investments and Motley Fool.

Firstly, Daniel Manser will join Frontier's client consulting team, working with investors across all client segments.

Manser joins from Aviva, based in the United Kingdom, where he was leading and implementing investment strategy reviews of various flagship portfolios and undertaking manager research.

The second recruit, Tom Bernard, will have both client consulting and research responsibilities as he takes up a role as a member of the firm's specialist defensives and alternatives research team under Iain McMahon.

Bernard landed the asset consultant following a five-year stint in an investment consulting role at Zenith Investment Partners, where he worked across fixed income, alternatives and private markets.

Also, Frontier's investment governance function will also gain a boost from the appointment of Ida How who brings a strong legal and compliance background to the growing specialist team that reports to Sarah Cornelius.

How previously worked with Cooper Investors, contributing to the development and implementation of governance, risk and compliance frameworks.

Finally, Kiryll Prakapenka will join Frontier's associate ranks with a client consulting focus. He arrived from the independent financial publisher Fat Tail Investment Research, where he was a financial analyst.

Before that, Prakapenka was a finance research writer with The Motley Fool.

Frontier Advisors' director of consulting Kim Bowater noted the depth and expertise these appointments bring to the client consulting team.

"It's exciting to be able to add four new faces to our growing team, each with quite different skill sets and backgrounds but all with a common link around naturally inquisitive mindsets and an interest in supporting and working with clients," she said.

"Our client numbers continue to grow steadily and bringing in additional, capable support to help our established senior and principal consulting ranks prepare and deliver quality advice and service will be beneficial for both our clients and our consulting team more broadly.

"We look forward to helping our new team members further develop their experience and expertise and watching them work their way into more senior roles within the firm."

Frontier's latest recruits bring the number of new hires made in 2024 to ten and rounds out a recruitment program designed in late 2023.

Read more: Frontier AdvisorsAvivaMotley FoolCooper InvestmentsDaniel ManserKiryll PrakapenkaTom BernardZenith Investment PartnersCooper InvestorsFat Tail Investment ResearchIain McMahonIda HowKim BowaterSarah Cornelius
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Poor investment governance costly for asset owners, members: KPMG, Frontier
Zenith welcomes back original partner
Frontier promotes four staff members
Iress loses key wealth executive
Barings builds out local team
Zenith welcomes group head of product
Frontier Advisors to choreograph The Australian Ballet endowment
Frontier restructures, promotes
Super funds missing out on rich returns from Aussie agriculture
Campbell Lutyens opens local office

Editor's Choice

The top investment funds over the past year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
The top-performing investment funds for the year ending March 31 have been announced, with all being ETFs focused on international equities.

AFCA finds more Dixon Advisory victims

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority added 544 more Dixon Advisory-specific victims to total 2492 complaints at the end of April, which will further exacerbate the levy financial advisers must pay.

Senior Cbus investment manager exits

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:24PM
Cbus' head of total portfolio management has left the fund, while a former JANA executive has joined its infrastructure team.

Quality of retirement does not depend on super balance: Bragg

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:19PM
The Senate Economics Committee has released its interim report into using super for housing.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach