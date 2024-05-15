Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former NSW adviser loses ban appeal

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 MAY 2024   12:20PM

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has upheld ASIC's decision to permanently ban Sean Sweeney.

In February 2023 ASIC banned Sweeney from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business, and controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business.

ASIC permanently banned the former NSW based adviser after he was convicted of fraud offences in the Local Court of NSW at Hornsby on 4 November 2022.

Sweeney was authorised to provide advice between 17 November 2014 to 30 July 2018.

Formerly, Sweeney was the sole director of Sweeney Insurance Services which was authorised from 17 November 2014 to 8 October 2018.

Subsequently he was the sole director of Swinsure which was authorised from 1 July 2020 to 30 July 2020.

On 21 December 2022, Sweeney filed an application at the AAT seeking a review of ASIC's decision.

On 26 April 2024, the AAT found that a permanent ban was appropriate as the fraud was "blatant and relatively serious" and occurred during Sweeney's work in the financial services industry.

"Financial advisers must act with honesty and integrity in their dealings with clients," ASIC said.

"ASIC may ban a financial adviser if it has reason to believe that they are not a fit and proper person to provide financial services or that they are likely to contravene a financial services law."

Read more: ASICAdministrative Appeals TribunalSean SweeneySweeney Insurance Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC cancels AFSL of JB Markets
Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity
Former super fund adviser receives permanent ban
ANZ confirms ASIC investigation
FAAA calls for 'fairness' ahead of Budget
Brisbane financial adviser has assets frozen
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees
ASIC slams funds' serious deficiencies over advice fee charges
APRA 'continuing to monitor' UniSuper outage
J.P. Morgan hit with $775k penalty

Editor's Choice

Members' attitude, behaviour key to better engagement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
New research suggests superannuation funds need to focus more on attitudinal and behavioural insights if they're to improve engagement.

Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:21PM
Australia is at risk of getting left behind if it does not adopt the T+1 settlement cycle along with major global financial centres, according to operations experts.

Industry reacts to Federal Budget

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the Federal Budget last night. Here's how the industry has reacted.

Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The government will provide $17.3 million over four years to ASIC and APRA to combat greenwashing and other related financial misconduct and help further develop Australia's sustainable finance market.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach