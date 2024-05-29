Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Former Queensland adviser struck off permanently

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 MAY 2024   12:10PM

Former Sunshine Coast financial adviser Brett Gordon has been permanently banned from providing financial services and engaging in credit activities following his conviction for fraud offences last month.

This prohibition extends to any role within a financial services business, including positions as an officer, manager, employee, or contractor.

However, he has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of the decision.

Gordon, who was an adviser and director of Refocus Financial Group between 2015 and 2018, was found to have misappropriated funds deposited by clients for property development purposes.

He diverted these funds without authorisation from his clients' SMSF accounts to cover personal debts, personal expenses, and business expenses of Refocus.

Following an ASIC investigation, he appeared before the Maroochydore District Court and entered pleas of guilty to nine counts of fraud totalling $652,500.

He was sentenced to six years imprisonment with eligibility for parole after one and a half years.

In sentencing Gordon, the presiding Judge condemned his actions as "deliberate, fraudulent and unforgiveable given his position of trust" and noted that his conduct involved people's livelihood.

The Judge also highlighted his lack of effort to make restitution to his victims.

Under the Corporations Act and the National Consumer Credit Protection Act, ASIC may permanently ban a person from the financial services and credit industries if they are convicted of fraud.

Read more: Financial servicesBrett GordonSunshine CoastASICFinancial adviserRefocus Financial GroupDistrict CourtCrime
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Social media influencers charged for promoting shady investments
Macquarie Group profits falls 32% to $3.52bn
ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'
Forged documents see former adviser banned
AFCA to expel Dixon Advisory
ASIC suspends AFSL for six managed investment schemes
Former director sentenced to seven years in prison
ASIC places stop orders on Trademax Australia
Former Life Plan FP adviser cops ban
ASIC issues experienced pathway guidance

Editor's Choice

Early release of super scammers cop prison time

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Three people will go to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding the COVID-19 early release of superannuation scheme for $103,500.

Super funds slash external mandates by 54%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The number of investment managers winning institutional mandates has tanked 54% in less than two years as superannuation funds ramp up the in-house management of assets, Rainmaker Information research reveals.

ASIC tells super funds to 'step it up'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:52AM
ASIC commissioner Simone Constant delivered a stern warning to super fund trustees.

Brookfield bids for majority stake in Neoen

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
Brookfield and its institutional partners have lobbed a bid to acquire a 53% majority stake in French renewable energy company Neoen.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Huljich

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CENTURIA CAPITAL LIMITED
A single decision can change your life, and that's exactly what Centuria Capital joint chief executive Jason Huljich learned when he came to Australia in the 1990s. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach