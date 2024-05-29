Newspaper icon
Schroders announces structural, leadership changes

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 MAY 2024   12:23PM

Schroders Australia has announced a structural change to its Australian fixed income and Australian multi-asset teams.

Under the changes the two teams will come together as a combined investment capability under a single point of leadership.

Schroders said the move will improve the alignment of its strategies with the evolving needs of its clients.

As such, Sebastian Mullins has moved into the new role of head of multi-asset and fixed income to lead the combined team, and Kellie Wood has been promoted to head of fixed income and deputy head of the merged teams.

Due to the changes, Stuart Dear will leave the business after 11 years. He was most recently the head of Australian fixed income, a role he held since July 2021.

Schroders chief executive Simon Doyle said Mullins and Wood are solid investment leaders with strong track records.

"In making these adjustments to the fixed income and multi-asset team structure and leadership, we believe we are positioning ourselves for future success in these two important asset classes, to which we remain firmly committed," Doyle said.

"Sebastian is a talented investor and natural leader. Having worked closely with Sebastian in the multi-asset team, I'm confident he will continue to deliver exceptional investment outcomes for our clients.  He will be a strong, future-focussed head of the combined multi-asset and fixed income capability.

"Kellie's promotion is also well deserved, and her passion for fixed income and her talent as a fixed income investor is rewarded with this opportunity."

Mullins and Wood will be supported by 13 investment professionals within the merged local team and the Schroders global investment teams of over 400 professionals.

"Schroders is optimistic about the outlook for these asset classes and remains committed to delivering active fixed income and multi-asset solutions to our clients in Australia and New Zealand," Doyle said.

"These changes seek to ensure we are making the best use of our local resources and signify our strong commitment to providing leading investment solutions tailored to our clients' needs."

This comes after First Sentier Investors made a similar move by shuttering four investment teams back in April.

The investment manager announced it's Australia-based fixed income, global credit, equity income and emerging companies units would close.

At the time FSI global head of investment management David Allen said while the teams had delivered strong client outcomes over a long period of time, they were unable to achieve the long-term growth that met its ambitions.

Allen pointed to a shift in industry dynamics, such as client consolidation, internalization of investment management and ongoing margin pressures for driving the decision.

