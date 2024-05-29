VFMC hires client portfolio design head

Victoria Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) named a new head of client portfolio design who joined this week.

Julie O'Neill joined VFMC on May 27, hailing from the Insurance Commission of Western Australia, a government agency that provides injury insurance to motorists as well as self-insurance to the government.

There, O'Neill was the chief investment officer, a role she was appointed to in 2007.

Her investment management experience includes multi-asset portfolios, and asset consulting. She began her career with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) as an economist.

VFMC said the new role is designed to enable a dedicated focus on clients within the investment team, including leading the overall portfolio design process of client portfolios.

O'Neill works alongside the portfolio management group that is led by Gary Gabriel and VFMC's client services team. She reports to VFMC chief investment officer Russell Clarke.

Last year, VFMC appointed a new chair in Lisa Gay, following the retirement of James McKenzie.

It also promoted Stephen Baker to head of infrastructure to replace Adrian Best.

VFMC is the investment specialist for the state of Victoria and 31 public authorities and related organisations.

It managed $86 billion assets under management at the end of 2023.