REIT returns to come back strong: Expert

Real estate has not been the most sought-after asset in the wake of a higher interest rate environment globally, but times are changing according to one expert.

Dexus Global REIT Fund portfolio manager David Kruth told Financial Standard that while on the surface it may appear that REITs have been underperforming US equities, there is more to the story.

"If you take out the 'Magnificent Seven' (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla) and take a more equal weighted approach to looking at the market, the US equities market has been flat. The tech sector has done very well, everything else has done okay and real estate has done less than okay," Kruth said.

"Real estate tends to do poorly in these volatile times, with extremely high inflation and higher interest rates, it throws everything off.

"But historically, if you look back over the last 10 to 20 years, real estate - both listed and unlisted - has given about 8-12% total return, which is not far off equities which have been about 12%."

Kruth said there is still a place for real estate in asset allocation and believes returns should go back to their historic levels.

"If we believe that supply is modest, inflation is coming down and interest rates will either stay at current levels or come down, we would expect real estate to return to that historic number," he said.

"We expect our portfolio to return to that 10-12% return number. Real estate hasn't lost its place in an asset allocation model, it's just been dislocated for a couple of years."

Kruth said he was feeling optimistic about the urban industrial market, especially in cities with high populations. Similarly, he said the build-to-rent sector was promising as demand for housing continues to climb.

Data centres are also an interesting investment as the artificial intelligence boom takes hold, Kruth said.

On the flipside, Kruth said office buildings are becoming a trickier investment as employee habits have changed since the pandemic. However, he said this change has spurred higher-quality builds.

"I believe that office is not going to go away, but I think you're going to see a much better in-office experience," he said.

"If you look at New York City, the top-of-the-line buildings are generally full. What I worry about is the second tier and older that need capital, they're losing occupancy and likely won't be able to make an economic return.

"I think it will be a tale of two cities: the really strong office owners with the best assets and then the ones on the other side. Over time, I think you will see a survival of the fittest."