Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

REIT returns to come back strong: Expert

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 MAY 2024   12:14PM

Real estate has not been the most sought-after asset in the wake of a higher interest rate environment globally, but times are changing according to one expert.

Dexus Global REIT Fund portfolio manager David Kruth told Financial Standard that while on the surface it may appear that REITs have been underperforming US equities, there is more to the story.

"If you take out the 'Magnificent Seven' (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla) and take a more equal weighted approach to looking at the market, the US equities market has been flat. The tech sector has done very well, everything else has done okay and real estate has done less than okay," Kruth said.

"Real estate tends to do poorly in these volatile times, with extremely high inflation and higher interest rates, it throws everything off.

"But historically, if you look back over the last 10 to 20 years, real estate - both listed and unlisted - has given about 8-12% total return, which is not far off equities which have been about 12%."

Kruth said there is still a place for real estate in asset allocation and believes returns should go back to their historic levels.

"If we believe that supply is modest, inflation is coming down and interest rates will either stay at current levels or come down, we would expect real estate to return to that historic number," he said.

"We expect our portfolio to return to that 10-12% return number. Real estate hasn't lost its place in an asset allocation model, it's just been dislocated for a couple of years."

Kruth said he was feeling optimistic about the urban industrial market, especially in cities with high populations. Similarly, he said the build-to-rent sector was promising as demand for housing continues to climb.

Data centres are also an interesting investment as the artificial intelligence boom takes hold, Kruth said.

On the flipside, Kruth said office buildings are becoming a trickier investment as employee habits have changed since the pandemic. However, he said this change has spurred higher-quality builds.

"I believe that office is not going to go away, but I think you're going to see a much better in-office experience," he said.

"If you look at New York City, the top-of-the-line buildings are generally full. What I worry about is the second tier and older that need capital, they're losing occupancy and likely won't be able to make an economic return.

"I think it will be a tale of two cities: the really strong office owners with the best assets and then the ones on the other side. Over time, I think you will see a survival of the fittest."

Read more: David KruthDexus Global REIT FundFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Brookfield Oaktree to further democratise alternatives in Australia
APRA hits Mercer with additional licence conditions
GSFM to distribute new strategy in Australia
Insignia research, retirement income head to depart
Major themes to watch in the ETF space
Fidelity confirms active ETFs to launch in coming weeks
NovaPort Capital team calls it a day
Another corporate fund bites the dust
Cbus deputy CIO exits
Price dislocations pave way for active managers

Editor's Choice

Koda Capital poaches five JBWere advisers

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Five JBWere financial advisers will jump ship to Koda Capital as the latter expands its presence in Melbourne.

REIT returns to come back strong: Expert

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:14PM
Higher interest rates and the post-COVID world have led to some underperformance in the real estate sector, but returns are expected to get back to their historic levels, according to one expert.

VFMC hires client portfolio design head

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Victoria Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) named a new head of client portfolio design who joined this week.

Market pessimism over Insignia 'overblown'

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:12PM
Sluggish flows, restructuring challenges and deteriorating debt coverage may have investors spooked, but one analyst says it's not all bad.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach