How much do you need to retire in Australia?

The Association of Superannuation Funds Australia (ASFA) has revealed that the cost of funding a "comfortable retirement" has risen to a record high.

ASFA said couples need $72,663 per year, while singles require $51,630 annually to experience a comfortable retirement.

The superannuation advocacy body said the comfortable retirement standard would allow retirees to maintain "a good standard of living" in their post work years. This includes covering basic necessities like groceries, transport, home repairs, private health insurance, some exercise and leisure activities, and the occasional restaurant meal.

It would also allow retirees to take an annual domestic trip and an international holiday once every seven years.

For a "modest lifestyle" in retirement, which allows for basic health insurance and infrequent exercise, leisure, and social activities, a couple would need $47,387 per year, while singles would require $32,915.

Crucially, both budgets assume retirees own their homes outright and are in relatively good health.

Couples need to save $690,000 by age 67 to enjoy a comfortable retirement, while singles need $595,000. A modest retirement requires both couples and singles to save $100,000 by the same age.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said retirees are feeling considerable cost of living pressure on their household budgets and added that ongoing inflationary pressure has reinforced the need for Australia's strong superannuation system.

She said the superannuation system is designed to ensure retirees can achieve a dignified lifestyle in their post-work years, and adequate retirement income to withstand these more challenging times.

Looking back to June 2019, the amount needed for a comfortable and modest retirement was significantly lower.

For a comfortable retirement couples needed $61,522 per year, and singles required $43,601.

For a modest lifestyle, couples needed $40,054, while singles needed $27,814.