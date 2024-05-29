Newspaper icon
Koda Capital poaches five JBWere advisers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 MAY 2024   12:31PM

Five JBWere financial advisers will jump ship to Koda Capital as the latter expands its presence in Melbourne.

Simon Talbot spent more than 23 years at NAB's JBWere where he was most recently a director and senior wealth adviser.

Elizabeth Watson joins Sydney-based Koda as a partner and adviser after spending eight years at JBWere.

Caitlin Laffey, who spent nearly 12 years at JBWere, is joined by advisers Sarah Alvares and Christine Ye.

The Melbourne-based advisers will officially start in mid-July.

This takes Koda's staff numbers to 50 located in Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane.

Koda managing partner Jonathan Ayres said: "We are thrilled that this high-quality team has decided to join Koda. The team have been drawn to Koda's independent and contemporary wealth management offering to successful Australians and for purpose organisations."

Last December, Norman Zhang was offered a role at Koda as chief investment officer and partner. He replaced Brigette Leckie, who took on the newly created role of chief economist.

Zhang spent nearly four years at legalsuper where he was chief investment officer.

Leckie has been with Koda since it launched in 2014, prior to which she held senior roles at BNY Mellon, AllianceBernstein, AMP Capital, Perpetual, and BNP Paribas.

Read more: Koda CapitalBrigette LeckieNorman ZhangAllianceBernsteinBNP ParibasBNY MellonCaitlin LaffeyElizabeth WatsonJonathan AyresNABSarah AlvaresSimon Talbot
