Market pessimism over Insignia 'overblown'

Morningstar equity analyst Shaun Ler believes that the market is pessimistic over Insignia Financial and is downplaying its ability to stabilise its earnings.

"Investors appear to be deterred by margin compression, sluggish flows, restructuring challenges and deteriorating debt coverage," Ler said.

"We think these concerns are overblown, and the market underappreciates Insignia's ability to stabilise earnings. We see cost-cuts counterbalancing tepid revenue declines."

The analysis said there was ample room for Insignia to remove duplicate or non-essential costs to build efficiencies.

"As administered funds grow, cost synergies are extracted, and operating margins stabilise, debt serviceability should improve," the analysis found.

"Comparable peers like HUB24 and Netwealth have achieved higher profitability despite having less funds under administration, or FUA, than Insignia."

Ler said he still expects revenues to decline over the long term, but at a manageable rate.

"First, we expect fees to compress slower in the future-lessening downside pressure to revenues," it said.

"Second, a potential decline in interest rates bodes well for improved flows, reflecting increased investor appetite for risk assets."

Ler said a turnaround is already underway and industrywide flow improvements should enhance Insignia's ability to grow client assets and see outflows decrease.

"The proportion of funds in newer platforms with better features and lower fees is growing. Its platform market share looks to be steadying from consecutive declines. The advice business achieved EBITDA profitability in first half fiscal 2024 after five halves of losses," Ler said.

"The odds of multiple expansion are good, particularly if outflows lessen and margins stabilise. For the platforms business, the multiple implied in the current stock price suggests investors are expecting unabated losses in client funds and market share.

"Furthermore, the asset management business is priced like mature asset managers with poorer performance, higher fees, and fewer products. We disagree with such pessimistic assumptions."