Rest adds to C-suite with new appointment

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 13 MAY 2024   12:43PM

Rest has appointed Amy Murrell to the new role of chief people officer after joining the super fund in 2021 as general manager people and culture.

Murrell will now report directly into Rest chief executive Vicki Doyle.

"I warmly welcome Amy Murrell to my executive leadership team as Rest's first chief people officer," Doyle said.

"Elevating the people function to the executive table at Rest recognises the value we place in our people and workplace culture. Our people are key to Rest's success and truly instrumental in supporting our members to achieve their best possible retirement outcome.

"Through Amy's leadership as Rest's chief people officer we'll continue to mature our great work culture and employee experience. This will help us stay focused on our mission to make the experience of super simple for our two million members."

The super fund said Murrell has played a crucial role in developing Rest's employee-centred culture over the past three years and was instrumental in creating Rest's values and behaviours framework, a key enabler of our strategic plan.

"I'm honoured and excited to be appointed chief people officer at Rest," Murrell said.

"The Rest team is dedicated to making super simple for our members. To do that we need to continue fostering a culture and working environment where our people can thrive. We want our people to love their work."

Prior to joining Rest, Murrell was general manager, people and culture, at Resolution Life.

She has an extensive background in people and culture and spent more than 10 years with AMP, where she held multiple senior roles across various business lines, and within legal and human resources, concluding her tenure as head of people services and governance.

Murrell began her career in employment law with Herbert Smith Freehills before moving into the financial services sector.

Read more: RestAmy MurrellVicki DoyleHerbert Smith FreehillsResolution Life
