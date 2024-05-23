Major themes to watch in the ETF space

ETFs are set to see a surge in interest around gold, artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure listings, according to experts speaking at the inaugural Financial Standard Future Investing Forum this morning.

Global X chief executive Evan Metcalf said a major trend he has noticed was those wanting to invest in gold ETFs, despite the high interest rate environment.

"Gold markets have really been rallying in the face of rising rates, which is somewhat unusual," Metcalf said.

"There is definitely an interest in downside protection, risk on events and trying to manage some of that.

"One of the things we speak to clients about is the use of gold ETFs as risk-hedging, so we've seen that this year, with gold rallying to an all-time high. What we're seeing now is gold being used as a strategic allocation in portfolios."

Meantime, Cboe director of investment products Oran D'Arcy said as a whole the ETF industry has seen major growth over the past five years and he expects that trend to continue.

"I can tell you that the Australian ETF market is certainly the envy of all regions in terms of growth," D'Arcy said.

"The market is growing at around 30% year on year and it's very tangible. Five years ago, there was around 4000 transactions a day, today that has grown to around 32,000 per day.

"So, you can see the adoption of ETFs by investors and advisers. We've also seen more active managers coming to the market, and that shift is really increasing choice for investors and helping to grow the market."