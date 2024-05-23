TCorp reorganises investment team

In pursuit of a new operating structure and "simpler portfolio environment", TCorp has created four new investment roles and will farewell its head of portfolio construction and head of portfolio delivery.

The investment partner of the New South Wales public sector announced the changes internally this week, to take effect from July 5.

It said they come "as the organisation moves to a more client aligned operating structure and simpler portfolio environment," and aligns with TCorp's broader funds management strategy that sees six separate state government funds consolidated.

Under the changes, current head of investment advisory Ali Parker will become head of investment research and strategy.

James Murray, currently head of real assets and private markets, will become head of listed and unlisted asset management.

Meantime, Simon Murphy - who is currently head of cash and fixed income - will see his role expanded to head of treasury and exposure management.

The fourth role to be created is that of head of client advice and portfolios, for which TCorp has already started recruiting.

Alexis Cheang's role of head of investment stewardship remains as is, TCorp noted.

The changes do see the departure of two key executives, however.

Tanya Branwhite, who has served as head of portfolio construction since 2018 will leave, alongside head of portfolio delivery Adrian Trollor.

Branwhite joined TCorp from Future Fund where she served as director, listed equities for almost four years. Prior, she was head of Australian macro research at Macquarie Group for a decade, and head of quantitative analysis within the Australian asset management business at Credit Suisse for two years.

Meantime, Trollor has also been with TCorp since 2018, joining first as head of partner selection before moving into the lead portfolio delivery role. Before joining TCorp, Trollor spent more than four years at BT Financial Group as head of portfolio construction and sustainability, BT Investment Solutions.

"The appointments underscore the depth of talent within TCorp and ensure we continue to deliver on TCorp's purpose of achieving best in class investment management, financial management, solutions and advice exclusively to the NSW government family," TCorp chief investment officer Stewart Brentnall said.

"I would like to thank Tanya and Adrian for their significant contribution to TCorp over the years, both have been instrumental in the development and operation of TCorp's total portfolio investment approach.

"We wish them all the best for the future."

As for any other redundancies within the investment management team, TCorp said: "While the new structure will create new and expanded roles, a small number of positions in the investment management business will be impacted."

Just last month, TCorp promoted three others to more senior roles in its client relationship team.

Jennifer Roberts and Yvonne Blunt were promoted to co-heads of client relationships for financial markets and are tasked with supporting clients in managing debt and financial risk.

Meanwhile, Christine Evers was elevated to head of client relationships for the investment management side of the fund.