Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Centuria launches new wholesale fund

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAY 2024   12:00PM

Centuria has launched a new single asset fund, the Centuria Halls Head Central Fund, available for wholesale investors.

Centuria said the fund provides exposure to a land rich, sub-regional shopping centre occupying a prime position in Mandurah, Western Australia's largest regional city.

"It aims to provide investors with attractive monthly income, tax deferred distributions and the potential for capital growth," Centuria said.

The Centuria Halls Head Central Fund will provide an initial five-year term and is currently open to wholesale investors only.

It has forecast starting annual distribution of 8.0% paid monthly, and a target 13.5% IRR. The Fund has a targeted equity raise of $41 million with investments starting from $100,000.

The real estate funds manager acquired Halls Head Central for $70 million earlier this month.

The 19,373 sqm2 sub-regional shopping centre is anchored by supermarkets, Coles and ALDI, and has a Kmart.

The centre, located along Old Coast Road, sits on nine hectares and its low site coverage of 22% provides potential development or land banking opportunities across c.10,000 sqm of surplus land.

"Hall Head Central provides a compelling, counter-cyclical investment opportunity within WA's second largest city, Mandurah. The centre benefits from a high proportion of non-discretionary retailers while presenting value-add opportunities through tenant remixing or potential redevelopment," Centuria co-chief executive Jason Huljich said.

"WA remains a standout state for retail property. Greater Perth's population has increased by 3.6% throughout the previous 12 months9, and when coupled with low forecast retail supply and vacancy, it provides compelling fundamentals for the retail sector."

The acquisition underpins the single-asset, closed-ended wholesale fund.

"Halls Head Central is now our third retail asset within the City of Mandurah. Centuria has deep market experience within the region, actively managing the Erskine Shopping Centre and Mandurah Greenfields Shopping Centre," Centuria head of retail Bruce McCully said.

"With limited new supply of retail assets, due to construction supply pressures, coupled with a strong population growth, we believe tenant demand will continue to outstrip supply for well-maintained sub-regional shopping destinations across Western Australia."

Read more: Centuria Halls Head Central FundJason Huljich
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Centuria shakes up senior investments team
Centuria raises $50m for new fund
Centuria buys greenhouse farm
Centuria wins $500m mandate
Centuria adds to glasshouse portfolio
Centuria buys $70m tomato farm
Centuria, Morgan Stanley launch $181m partnership
Centuria launches new unlisted industrial fund
Primewest rebrands to Centuria
Centuria, MA Financial buy $223m tower

Editor's Choice

Equip Super awards custody mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:02PM
Equip Super has selected a new custodian and back-office administrator to replace NAB Asset Servicing.

SMSFs' use of advisers plummets: Research

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The number of self-managed super funds (SMSFs) using advisers has reached a new low, with the proportion of SMSFs using advisers falling to 23% from 27% in the past 12 months, according to a Vanguard/Investment Trends report.

Financial services firms concerned about attracting staff

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
New research from Robert Half suggests 74% of the finance industry is concerned about their ability to attract and retain staff.

ASIC issues experienced pathway guidance

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
ASIC has released new guidance for financial advisers who could potentially qualify as experienced providers and skip further education and training.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach