Centuria launches new wholesale fund

Centuria has launched a new single asset fund, the Centuria Halls Head Central Fund, available for wholesale investors.

Centuria said the fund provides exposure to a land rich, sub-regional shopping centre occupying a prime position in Mandurah, Western Australia's largest regional city.

"It aims to provide investors with attractive monthly income, tax deferred distributions and the potential for capital growth," Centuria said.

The Centuria Halls Head Central Fund will provide an initial five-year term and is currently open to wholesale investors only.

It has forecast starting annual distribution of 8.0% paid monthly, and a target 13.5% IRR. The Fund has a targeted equity raise of $41 million with investments starting from $100,000.

The real estate funds manager acquired Halls Head Central for $70 million earlier this month.

The 19,373 sqm2 sub-regional shopping centre is anchored by supermarkets, Coles and ALDI, and has a Kmart.

The centre, located along Old Coast Road, sits on nine hectares and its low site coverage of 22% provides potential development or land banking opportunities across c.10,000 sqm of surplus land.

"Hall Head Central provides a compelling, counter-cyclical investment opportunity within WA's second largest city, Mandurah. The centre benefits from a high proportion of non-discretionary retailers while presenting value-add opportunities through tenant remixing or potential redevelopment," Centuria co-chief executive Jason Huljich said.

"WA remains a standout state for retail property. Greater Perth's population has increased by 3.6% throughout the previous 12 months9, and when coupled with low forecast retail supply and vacancy, it provides compelling fundamentals for the retail sector."

The acquisition underpins the single-asset, closed-ended wholesale fund.

"Halls Head Central is now our third retail asset within the City of Mandurah. Centuria has deep market experience within the region, actively managing the Erskine Shopping Centre and Mandurah Greenfields Shopping Centre," Centuria head of retail Bruce McCully said.

"With limited new supply of retail assets, due to construction supply pressures, coupled with a strong population growth, we believe tenant demand will continue to outstrip supply for well-maintained sub-regional shopping destinations across Western Australia."