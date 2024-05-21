Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

NovaPort Capital team calls it a day

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAY 2024   12:46PM

The team at small caps manager NovaPort Capital have decided to hang up their boots.

A decision was made on May 13 to wind up the small cap Australian equity manager, Fidante told investors, saying the NovaPort team had made the call to close the business.

While Fidante considered finding an alternative investment manager for the NovaPort Microcap Fund and NovaPort Smaller Companies Fund, it said the uncertainty of doing so coupled with the result of the business review and expected decline in flows ultimately meant it was in the best interests of investors to close them.

In a statement to Financial Standard, a spokesperson for Fidante further explained: "Following an extensive review, NovaPort Capital has made the difficult decision to close its funds management operations. The review determined that the growth potential of the business along with the personal ambitions of the NovaPort principals meant now was the time to close the business."

"Acting in the best interest of investors, the NovaPort founders will manage the selldown of assets and wind-up of the funds, which is expected to be concluded by 30 June 2024, subject to market conditions."

In total, NovaPort Capital had about $303.6 million in funds under management as at March end, the bulk of which was held in the Smaller Companies offering on behalf of retail investors. Institutional mandates only account for about $55 million.

Over three years, the NovaPort Microcap Fund outperformed its benchmark, the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index, delivering 1.71% against the index's 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Smaller Companies Fund delivered 2.43% against the same benchmark. Over five years the Microcap Fund achieved 7.7% while the Smaller Companies Fund returned 4.99% against the benchmark's 3.93%.

NovaPort started out in 2010 with about $200 million, with both funds having been spun out of Challenger Funds Management along with managers Alex Milton and Sinclair Currie. Tim Binsted joined later in 2019 as an analyst before becoming a portfolio manager.

At its height, the boutique had just over $1.2 billion in June 2018. However, later that same year its funds under management took a nosedive, essentially halving, and while the team managed to claw some of it back during 2019 and 2020, it's been in steady decline since December 2020.

The NovaPort Microcap Fund is a complying investment for the Significant Investor Visa (SIV) program and expects to meet the SIV requirements as of its wind-down, Fidante added.

Read more: NovaPort CapitalFidanteNovaPort Microcap FundCompanies FundSIVAlex MiltonASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation IndexChallenger Funds ManagementFinancial StandardSinclair CurrieTim Binsted
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Another corporate fund bites the dust
Cbus deputy CIO exits
Price dislocations pave way for active managers
Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA
Wealth firms 'still have PTSD from the Royal Commission': Deloitte
Wholesale investor test reform has several ramifications: SIAA
Advisers urgently call on Treasury to recognise degrees
Bell Financial Group launches Tandem Securities
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees

Editor's Choice

NovaPort Capital team calls it a day

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
The team at small caps manager NovaPort Capital have decided to hang up their boots.

Industry fund merger postponed

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:37PM
Mine Super and TWUSUPER have reported "significant progress" towards their merger, but it has been pushed back.

Fidelity shutters, delists funds

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Fidelity International is terminating an international fixed interest strategy that failed to scale, as well as delisting a managed fund.

Super funds to solve the housing crisis?

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) chief executive Mary Delahunty said at the Australian Shareholders' Association Conference yesterday that addressing the supply side of the housing crisis requires an infusion of private capital.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach