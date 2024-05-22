Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Fidelity confirms active ETFs to launch in coming weeks

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAY 2024   12:45PM

After receiving approval from unitholders to create a new class of units for several of its funds, Fidelity International will launch four active ETFs by June 3.

Earlier this month, Financial Standard reported Fidelity's plans to expand its range of active ETFs, first introduced in 2018, with Fidelity International Australia managing director Lawrence Hanson saying the firm is "committed to making investing with us as easy as possible."

Now, Fidelity has confirmed it will launch the Fidelity Asia Fund, Fidelity India Fund, and Fidelity Global Future Leaders Fund as active ETFs on the ASX on May 31. This will be followed by the launch of the Fidelity Australian High Conviction Fund - until this week known as the Fidelity Australian Opportunities Fund - as an active ETF on June 3.

"Making these four strategies available as ETFs allows investors easy access to some of our most popular funds in Australia, with solid long-term track records.  Whether they are seeking exposure to offshore market opportunities like Asia, India or global small to mid-caps, or to a high quality concentrated Australian strategy, investors can now tap into our 400+ investment professionals in one simple trade," Hanson said.

"Investors enjoy the ease of investing and transacting through ETFs. We have seen growing demand for accessible and flexible investment solutions among Australian investors, and the ETF structure enables us to offer our clients an alternative option on how they invest in our products.

"That is why we are launching more of our top strategies through this vehicle."

They will sit alongside the Fidelity Global Emerging Markets Fund (Managed Fund) on the ASX. Meantime, the Fidelity Global Demographics Fund which was added to the ASX in 2021 will be delisted next month as a result of no longer being economically viable; at $8.12 million, the active units represent just 7.3% of the fund's total assets.

At the time that Fidelity sought unitholder approval to make a class of units available on the ASX for these four strategies, it did the same for the Fidelity Australian Equities Fund, Fidelity China Fund, Fidelity Global Equities Fund, and the Fidelity Hedged Global Equities Fund, signalling that these too could soon be available on an exchange.

Read more: Fidelity International AustraliaASX forFidelity Asia FundFidelity Global Future Leaders FundFidelity Hedged Global Equities FundFidelity India FundLawrence HansonFidelity Australian Equities FundFidelity Australian HighFidelity Australian Opportunities FundFidelity China FundFidelity Global Demographics FundFinancial StandardMarkets Fund Managed Fund
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Fidelity to roll out more active ETFs
Fidelity shutters, delists funds
NovaPort Capital team calls it a day
Another corporate fund bites the dust
Cbus deputy CIO exits
Price dislocations pave way for active managers
Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA
Wealth firms 'still have PTSD from the Royal Commission': Deloitte
Wholesale investor test reform has several ramifications: SIAA
Advisers urgently call on Treasury to recognise degrees

Editor's Choice

Equip Super awards custody mandate

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:02PM
Equip Super has selected a new custodian and back-office administrator to replace NAB Asset Servicing.

SMSFs' use of advisers plummets: Research

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:50PM
The number of self-managed super funds (SMSFs) using advisers has reached a new low, with the proportion of SMSFs using advisers falling to 23% from 27% in the past 12 months, according to a Vanguard/Investment Trends report.

Financial services firms concerned about attracting staff

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:04PM
New research from Robert Half suggests 74% of the finance industry is concerned about their ability to attract and retain staff.

ASIC issues experienced pathway guidance

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
ASIC has released new guidance for financial advisers who could potentially qualify as experienced providers and skip further education and training.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach