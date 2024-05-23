Newspaper icon
Investment

Australian Ethical snaps up asset manager

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 23 MAY 2024   12:38PM

Australian Ethical has struck a deal to acquire Altius Asset Management, the sustainable fixed income business of Australian Unity, a move that will see its funds under management (FUM) swell by $2 billion.

The acquisition will see both firms merge their fixed income capabilities, expanding Australian Ethical's bond fund portfolio, and growing its sustainable investment team to seven.

Australian Unity will also become one of Australian Ethical's largest institutional clients.

The ethical investment management firm will pay Australian Unity $4.25 million once the deal closes, anticipated in July, with a further $1.25 million contingent on meeting unspecified transition milestones and maintaining agreed FUM levels.

The deal is expected to be EPS accretive from day dot and is forecast to generate circa $1 million in EBITDA by FY25.

Altius will continue to manage Australian Unity's cash and fixed interest portfolios, along with its other fixed income funds and mandates. Co-founders Bill Bovingdon, Chris Dickman and Gavin Goodhand, will join Australian Ethical's investment team, led by chief investment officer Ludovic Theau.

In an ASX announcement, Australian Ethical said the new team will adhere to Altius' Sustainability Policy and its own Ethical Charter.

Australian Ethical chief executive John McMurdo said that the Altius acquisition is an important milestone in scaling and broadening Australian Ethical's investment capability in line with its strategy and Ethical Charter.

"Transactions such as this add to our momentum as a purpose-driven business and our ability to deliver sound investment returns while influencing progress towards a better future for people, animals, and planet," he said.

Theau added that this is expected to be the first of many initiatives where Australian Ethical and Australian Unity will combine their leadership capabilities in ethical investment management.

Meanwhile, Australian Unity chief investment officer and general manager of funds management Joe Fernandes said the transaction aligns with its strategy of partnering to accelerate its objectives and concentrate its commercial portfolio to maximise impact.

Read more: Australian EthicalInvestmentAustralian UnityFixed incomeAltius Asset ManagementLudovic TheauASXChris DickmanBill BovingdonGavin GoodhandJoe FernandesJohn McMurdoSustainabilityFunds management
