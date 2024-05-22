Newspaper icon
Funds SA chief investment officer exits

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 MAY 2024   12:52PM

Funds SA is on the hunt for a new chief investment officer.

The $43 billion asset manager confirmed Richard Friend is departing after almost eight years in the role.

Friend joined Funds SA in December 2016 to lead the investment team, coming across from AustralianSuper where he was an investment manager, a role he took on following its merger with AGEST Super.

He's also previously held senior roles with Warakirri Asset Management and Equip Super.

In a statement, Funds SA chief executive John Piteo said Friend had been an asset to the fund during his tenure.

"The team has expanded significantly under his leadership and investment capabilities have been broadened across all asset classes," Piteo said.

"We acknowledge his dedication, professionalism, and significant contributions to our clients. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Funds SA said it would appoint an acting chief investment officer in due course.

Funds SAJohn PiteoAGEST SuperAustralianSuperEquip SuperRichard FriendWarakirri Asset Management
