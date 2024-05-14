Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Budget 2024: Cost of living relief takes centre stage

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAY 2024   8:50PM

Support will be boosted for Australians facing acute and urgent financial pressures with $138 million to meet sustained high demand for crisis support including emergency relief, food relief and financial support services.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced a raft of cost-of-living relief measures in the Federal Budget, including the already announced tax cuts, increasing the Medicare levy low-income thresholds and power bill relief.

"This government and this Budget delivers for every Australian. A tax cut for every taxpayer. Wages growing in every industry. A better deal for every working parent. A fairer go at every checkout," Chalmers said when presenting the Budget to parliament.

"New help with energy bills for every household and for small business. Stronger Medicare in every community. More homes in every state and territory. More opportunities in every TAFE and University. A dignified retirement for older Australians."

Social security deeming rates for financial investments will remain at current levels until 30 June 2025. This will benefit approximately 876,000 income support recipients, including 450,000 age pensioners.

The government has also increased the Medicare levy low-income thresholds for 2023-24, ensuring more than one million low-income taxpayers continue to be exempt from the Medicare levy or pay a reduced levy rate.

The government is also providing $3.5 billion in energy bill relief for all Australian households and around one million small businesses.

From 1 July 2024, more than 10 million households will receive a total rebate of $300 and eligible small businesses will receive $325 on their electricity bills throughout the year.

This is estimated to directly reduce headline inflation by around 0.5% in 2024-25 and is not expected to add to broader inflationary pressures.

Renters will also receive some reprieve with the government providing $1.9 billion over five years to increase maximum rates of Commonwealth Rent Assistance by a further 10%.

This builds on the 15% increase in September 2023 and will take maximum rates over 40% higher than in May 2022.

Australians will also benefit from cheaper medicines under the Budget. The government is working to finalise the new Eighth Community Pharmacy Agreement, supported by up to an additional $3 billion in funding, which will deliver cheaper medicines.

As part of the agreement, instead of rising with inflation, there will be a one-year freeze on the maximum Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) patient co-payment for everyone with a Medicare card and a five-year freeze for pensioners and other concession cardholders.

This change means that no pensioner or concession card holder will pay more than $7.70 (plus any applicable manufacturer premiums) for up to five years.

Aged care workers will also receive a wages boost. The government has committed to funding the Fair Work Commission decision to increase award wages for aged care workers. This is on top of $11.3 billion already allocated for the interim 15% increase.

The government will provide funding towards a wage increase for the early childhood education and care workforce, with details to be finalised following the Fair Work Commission processes currently underway.

Read more: MedicareFederal BudgetFair Work CommissionTreasurer Jim ChalmersCommonwealth Rent Assistance
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry reacts to Federal Budget
Budget 2024: Chalmers looks to reset aged care, NDIS
Budget 2024: Change to foreign investment rules
Budget 2024: $20k instant asset write-off extended
Budget 2024: Government heeds industry calls to better support women
Budget 2024: Additional $11.3bn promised for housing
FAAA calls for 'fairness' ahead of Budget
Chalmers makes bold inflation prediction
Budget 2024: The Budget by numbers
Budget 2024: Stage 3 tax cuts to take effect July 1

Editor's Choice

Members' attitude, behaviour key to better engagement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:37PM
New research suggests superannuation funds need to focus more on attitudinal and behavioural insights if they're to improve engagement.

Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:21PM
Australia is at risk of getting left behind if it does not adopt the T+1 settlement cycle along with major global financial centres, according to operations experts.

Industry reacts to Federal Budget

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
Treasurer Jim Chalmers handed down the Federal Budget last night. Here's how the industry has reacted.

Budget 2024: Regulators given boost to combat misconduct, cybersecurity

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The government will provide $17.3 million over four years to ASIC and APRA to combat greenwashing and other related financial misconduct and help further develop Australia's sustainable finance market.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach