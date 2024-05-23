Newspaper icon
Cromwell gets $457m for European funds platform

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 23 MAY 2024   11:19AM

Cromwell Property Group is selling its European fund management platform, including its Italy Urban Logistics Fund and European REIT, to Stoneweg.

Cromwell said the transaction, which is valued at $457 million, is a part of its broader strategy to simplify the business and focus on Australia and New Zealand.

Under the deal, Stoneweg will acquire all of Cromwell's European business, excluding the Polish Retail Fund which was offloaded elsewhere. Following the transaction, Cromwell's pro-forma gearing and look-through gearing will both reduce to about 25%, it said. Initially, the proceeds will be used to repay debt.

Cromwell will continue to manage close to $5 billion in assets across Australia and New Zealand. Since December 2021 it has divested some $1.6 billion in non-core assets.

"This is a turning point for Cromwell to focus on leveraging the exceptional team we have in Australia, to drive value from our local asset and funds management business," Cromwell chair Gary Weiss said.

"In the current operating environment, numerous options were considered to simplify and de-risk the business, and we believe that this transaction will provide the debt reduction and working capital needed to move forward in a focused and value-accretive way.

"We extend our thanks to our investors and other stakeholders for remaining engaged and supportive as we have executed on Cromwell's refreshed strategy over the last few years."

Also commenting, Cromwell chief executive Jonathan Callaghan said this marks the end of the group's simplification strategy.

"This journey has been an extended one due to the complexities involved in undertaking transactions across a number of countries and jurisdictions, with multiple hurdles to overcome," he said.

"I take this opportunity to thank those members of the Cromwell team who participated in this exercise, especially those who will move to Stoneweg as a result of this transaction."

Headquartered in Geneva, Stoneweg is a real estate manager with more than $6.5 billion in funds under management.

Commenting further, Callaghan said: "I strongly believe that Stoneweg is an excellent match with very little overlap in terms of geographic and asset class focus."

"We are confident they will be the right custodian for the capital that our platform manages and are well placed, enabling it to support these mandates and funds including the continued growth of CEREIT."

Completion is expected to occur in Q1 FY25, and Cromwell said it is working with Stoneweg to transition the business operations.

