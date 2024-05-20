Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Australian Unity appoints general manager of social infrastructure

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 20 MAY 2024   12:09PM

Australian Unity has appointed Darren Dawson, an experienced executive in sustainable finance and ethical investment, as its social infrastructure funds general manager.

Dawson will oversee the management of Australian Unity's social infrastructure real asset funds, including seniors living, purpose-built student accommodation, specialist disability accommodation and childcare property. His responsibilities also encompass leading capital raising and corporate strategies, growing fund revenue streams, and overseeing capital deployment.

A chartered accountant with over 20 years of experience in the banking and financial services sector. He spent more than 12 years at ANZ in its Global Markets division and five years at Bank Australia as head of impact finance and treasurer.

Most recently, he served as chief financial officer at Sentient Impact Group.

Australian Unity executive general manager of social infrastructure Ryan Banting said that Dawson will play a "critical role" in building awareness of the company's specialist social infrastructure funds.

"This appointment affirms Australian Unity's continued focus on getting more social infrastructure into Australian's investment portfolios and directing capital to the social infrastructure positioned to capitalise on demographic and macro-economic tailwinds, including seniors living, healthcare property, purpose-built student accommodation, specialist disability accommodation and childcare," Banting said.

"Darren's financial acumen and commitment to delivering positive social impact will support us as we continue to build scale for our funds and give more investors the opportunity to participate in the delivery of nation-building social infrastructure while benefiting from consistent and stable returns."

Meanwhile, Dawson said he's proud to join Australian Unity and looks forward to contributing to the growth and awareness of its specialist social infrastructure funds.

