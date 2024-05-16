Active Super, Vision Super finally sign transfer deed

Almost two years on from confirming merger talks, the two super funds have set a date for the successor fund transfer.

Active Super will merge into Vision Super on 1 March 2025, following the signing of a successor fund transfer deed. It was initially expected to close in the middle of this year.

Combined, the funds have about $29 billion in funds under management on behalf of 170,000 member accounts.

The two first signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a merger in June 2022. At the time, their combined assets were pegged at $26 billion with member accounts of 169,000.

In June 2023, a Heads of Agreement was signed, and, at that time, the funds said they had 170,000 member accounts and $27 billion.

It was also confirmed at that point that Vision Super chief executive Stephen Rowe would be chief executive of the merged fund, with Active Super chief executive Phil Stockwell to leave the fund. Active's Donna Heffernan has served as acting chief executive since. Heffernan is to work alongside Rowe to assist with the transition.

The fund will be administered internally using Vision's Acurity Registration platform, with the funds saying the transition is well underway. This signifies a mandate loss for Link Group, which Active Super has used for more than a decade.

"This is an exciting milestone in our merger process. The signing of the successor fund transfer deed brings us a very significant step closer to realising the benefits of this merger for our members," Vision Super chair Graham Sherry said.

Meantime, Active Super chair Kyle Loades said: "The combined strength of a single fund across NSW and Victoria, with a focus on delivering sustainable long-term returns and strong retirement outcomes for members, will serve our members in local government and beyond for decades to come."

Together, they said the fund "is set to become the preeminent traditional local government fund in Australia."

Active Super said its presence in regional hubs like Newcastle, Wollongong, Ballina, Wagga Wagga and Orange will remain, along with offices in Melbourne and regional Victoria.

For his part, Rowe said he expects the benefits of the merger for members to be strong.

"We expect to see benefits for members over time including cost savings and greater economies of scale as time goes on as the merged fund will strive to deliver improved products and services," he said, adding the internal administration is a big factor in keeping costs lower.

Vision Super was contacted for comment in relation to the lengthy delay.