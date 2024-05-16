Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Active Super, Vision Super finally sign transfer deed

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 16 MAY 2024   12:36PM

Almost two years on from confirming merger talks, the two super funds have set a date for the successor fund transfer.

Active Super will merge into Vision Super on 1 March 2025, following the signing of a successor fund transfer deed. It was initially expected to close in the middle of this year.

Combined, the funds have about $29 billion in funds under management on behalf of 170,000 member accounts.

The two first signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a merger in June 2022. At the time, their combined assets were pegged at $26 billion with member accounts of 169,000.

In June 2023, a Heads of Agreement was signed, and, at that time, the funds said they had 170,000 member accounts and $27 billion.

It was also confirmed at that point that Vision Super chief executive Stephen Rowe would be chief executive of the merged fund, with Active Super chief executive Phil Stockwell to leave the fund. Active's Donna Heffernan has served as acting chief executive since. Heffernan is to work alongside Rowe to assist with the transition.

The fund will be administered internally using Vision's Acurity Registration platform, with the funds saying the transition is well underway. This signifies a mandate loss for Link Group, which Active Super has used for more than a decade.

"This is an exciting milestone in our merger process. The signing of the successor fund transfer deed brings us a very significant step closer to realising the benefits of this merger for our members," Vision Super chair Graham Sherry said.

Meantime, Active Super chair Kyle Loades said: "The combined strength of a single fund across NSW and Victoria, with a focus on delivering sustainable long-term returns and strong retirement outcomes for members, will serve our members in local government and beyond for decades to come."

Together, they said the fund "is set to become the preeminent traditional local government fund in Australia."

Active Super said its presence in regional hubs like Newcastle, Wollongong, Ballina, Wagga Wagga and Orange will remain, along with offices in Melbourne and regional Victoria.

For his part, Rowe said he expects the benefits of the merger for members to be strong.

"We expect to see benefits for members over time including cost savings and greater economies of scale as time goes on as the merged fund will strive to deliver improved products and services," he said, adding the internal administration is a big factor in keeping costs lower.

Vision Super was contacted for comment in relation to the lengthy delay.

Read more: Vision SuperStephen RoweDonna HeffernanAcurity RegistrationGraham SherryKyle LoadesLink GroupPhil Stockwell
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former super fund adviser receives permanent ban
Link shareholders approve takeover
FCA issues notices to Link Fund Solutions, Woodford
Link, The Trust Bank progress acquisition
Super fund satisfaction improves: Roy Morgan
Cromwell downgrades assets by $192m
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to acquire Link Group
AustralianSuper in talks to extend administration services mandate
Woodford investors approve Link redress scheme
Allianz Retire+ adds 'industry first' feature to AGILE

Editor's Choice

Value versus growth: Market expectations in 2024

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:48PM
In 2022, concerns about rising interest rates and the Russia-Ukraine war brought fundamentals back into focus, creating numerous opportunities for value investing to generate alpha. Then transitioning to the first half of 2023, that period saw significant performance for growth stocks. What's next?

Aware Super appoints general manager, strategy and transformation

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
The $175 billion superannuation fund has recruited from Deloitte for the newly created role.

Jinding funds management division spun off

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:30PM
The funds management division of Australian property group Jinding has launched as its own entity.

CFA Society Australia launches

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
CFA Society Australia has been launched following the amalgamation of three local CFA Societies.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach