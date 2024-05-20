Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Cbus deputy CIO exits

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 MAY 2024   12:54PM

The deputy chief investment officer of Cbus has left the super fund eight months after being appointed to the post.

Alexandra Campbell, has resigned from her role after a total of four years with the fund, Cbus confirmed to Financial Standard.

Campbell was initially appointed as head of infrastructure, and was then promoted to head of private markets.

She previously worked at AustralianSuper, Avoca Capital Advisors, and Hastings Funds Management, and also served as a senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills.

She was promoted to deputy chief investment officer last September amid Cbus making a raft of leadership changes that included appointing a chief operating officer.

Nancy Day was appointed as chief operating officer, while Alexandra West stepped into the newly created role of chief strategy officer, expanding her current portfolio as chief strategy officer of investments.

Campbell took over the deputy chief investment officer role from Brett Chatfield, who is now the super fund's chief investment officer.

"Throughout her time at Cbus, Alexandra made an incredible contribution to the fund by leading the private markets team and driving portfolio performance, as well as overseeing the overall investment function. We are disappointed to be losing someone of Alexandra's calibre and sincerely wish her all the best in her future endeavours," a Cbus spokesperson said in a statement.

Campbell will stay with the fund until the end of June.

Read more: CbusAlexandra CampbellFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Senior Cbus investment manager exits
Another corporate fund bites the dust
Price dislocations pave way for active managers
Australia requires swifter settlement cycle: SIAA
Wealth firms 'still have PTSD from the Royal Commission': Deloitte
Wholesale investor test reform has several ramifications: SIAA
Advisers urgently call on Treasury to recognise degrees
Bell Financial Group launches Tandem Securities
Iress says its GitHub user space was breached
'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees

Editor's Choice

Another corporate fund bites the dust

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:55PM
The Nissan Superannuation Plan will be wound up on July 31, almost 50 years on from its creation.

Spaceship appoints new chief risk officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:52PM
Spaceship has tapped a former ASIC and APRA operative to be its new chief risk officer.

Seven fund managers scoop up First Sentier mandates

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Colonial First State (CFS) flags it will appoint seven new managers to take over several mandates that will be vacated by First Sentier Investments (FSI) following the shock closure of four local investment teams.

LGT Crestone launches new investment solution

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:11PM
LGT Crestone has introduced a new investment solution for its clients, offering access to alternatives.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Matt Gaden

HEAD OF AUSTRALIA
JANUS HENDERSON INVESTORS (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Helping investors traverse financial markets and build their wealth during the peaks and troughs is Janus Henderson Investors head of Australia Matt Gaden's game plan. He tells Karren Vergara why in this long game of investing, active management wins.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach