Cbus deputy CIO exits

The deputy chief investment officer of Cbus has left the super fund eight months after being appointed to the post.

Alexandra Campbell, has resigned from her role after a total of four years with the fund, Cbus confirmed to Financial Standard.

Campbell was initially appointed as head of infrastructure, and was then promoted to head of private markets.

She previously worked at AustralianSuper, Avoca Capital Advisors, and Hastings Funds Management, and also served as a senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills.

She was promoted to deputy chief investment officer last September amid Cbus making a raft of leadership changes that included appointing a chief operating officer.

Nancy Day was appointed as chief operating officer, while Alexandra West stepped into the newly created role of chief strategy officer, expanding her current portfolio as chief strategy officer of investments.

Campbell took over the deputy chief investment officer role from Brett Chatfield, who is now the super fund's chief investment officer.

"Throughout her time at Cbus, Alexandra made an incredible contribution to the fund by leading the private markets team and driving portfolio performance, as well as overseeing the overall investment function. We are disappointed to be losing someone of Alexandra's calibre and sincerely wish her all the best in her future endeavours," a Cbus spokesperson said in a statement.

Campbell will stay with the fund until the end of June.