Jim Lamborn retires from JANA
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 23 MAY 2024 12:43PM
Jim Lamborn has retired from the asset consultant after more than two decades on its leadership team.
Lamborn first joined JANA in 2002 as head of implemented consulting. He held this role for more than 13 years, working across business development and business strategy, including product development.
Then, in 2015, Lamborn was named chief executive, a position he held for seven years before transitioning into an executive director role in December 2022. At that time, Georgina Dudley was appointed to lead the firm.
JANA said it is "with immense gratitude and a touch of sadness" that it bids farewell to Lamborn, with his retirement effective yesterday.
"Jim's visionary leadership has been pivotal in shaping JANA's success, and his contributions have left a lasting mark on JANA's history," the consultant said.
"We sincerely thank Jim for his unwavering commitment and enduring legacy."
While he is stepping down from day-to-day responsibilities, Lamborn will continue as a non-executive director on the JANA board, it added.
In a further statement, JANA said: "We are pleased that he will continue to lend his expertise and guidance in this new role."
"We are pleased that Jim's extensive experience will continue to influence the strategic direction of the business."
The JANA board comprises Lamborn, John Coombe, Margie Seale, Tracey Ah Hee, and chair Fiona Dunn.
