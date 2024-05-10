Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Senior Cbus investment manager exits

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAY 2024   12:24PM

Cbus' head of total portfolio management has left the fund, while a former JANA executive has joined its infrastructure team.

Hired three years ago, Cbus head of total portfolio management Mark Ferguson has departed. hE was responsible for asset allocation, capital markets and portfolio execution, and quantitative solutions teams.

His appointment was part of the superannuation fund's plan to internalise its investment structure.

"This appointment further strengthens our overall investment capability and continues the strategy to build our level of expertise in-house," the asset owner said at the time.

Interestingly, Ferguson's departure comes as Cbus advertises for a new head of portfolio construction.

According to the post, the job calls for expertise in portfolio construction and strategy and a deep understanding of investment risk and performance attribution, a similar role.

Ferguson was most recently head of investment risk at APRA, a role he held for two years.

Before that, he held several investment and portfolio management roles with AustralianSuper, QBE Insurance, QIC and Qantas Super.

In the job advertisement, Cbus said it is looking for an investment professional to help build a stronger capability in portfolio management, including the setting and monitoring of investment objectives and asset allocations for its flagship growth option.

"This will include chairing the asset allocation group and collaborating closely with the senior investment team, as well as interacting with the investment committee and external consultants and working collaboratively across the wider fund," the ad said.

Meanwhile, the fund has boosted its infrastructure team with the hire of former JANA executive Angela Ruchin.

Ruchin left JANA about 10 months ago for a senior advisor role with Columbia Threadneedle in the UK but is now back in Sydney to work with Cbus.

She is Cbus' new senior investment director of energy. She will be responsible for energy market research, stakeholder engagement (internal and external) and relationship management across the energy sector.

Ruchin has over 20 years of experience in financial markets across funds management, asset management, originations and execution, project financing, board roles and investment advisory.

Before joining JANA in 2018, she spent three years in Westpac's project finance team, co-managing several large privatisations, including successfully financing regulated utilities, transport infrastructure and renewable energy.

Ruchin can also count eight years' experience with Hastings Funds Management as an assistant fund manager, asset manager and originator with board roles on PPP projects and transport infrastructure, including airports, ports, and rail.

Earlier, she worked at Deutsche Bank.

Cbus head of infrastructure Jordan Kraite welcomed the energy specialist to the team.

"The role reflects the increasing need for Cbus to proactively participate in the energy sector in both a transactional and non-transactional manner given our deep connections with the space," he said.

Read more: CbusJANAAngela RuchinMark FergusonAPRAAustralianSuperColumbia ThreadneedleDeutsche BankHastings Funds ManagementJordan KraiteQantas SuperQBE InsuranceQICWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

'Just do what you say you'll do': ASIC's message to trustees
Quality of retirement does not depend on super balance: Bragg
APRA 'continuing to monitor' UniSuper outage
Performance test needs better metrics, durability
Former APRA chair joins ASX board
AustralianSuper announces insurance changes
Qantas Super boosts ag assets by $200m
Actuaries Institute proposes new performance test measure
OneSuper to take on more super products
ISPT issues $1.5bn sustainably linked loan facility

Editor's Choice

The top investment funds over the past year

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
The top-performing investment funds for the year ending March 31 have been announced, with all being ETFs focused on international equities.

AFCA finds more Dixon Advisory victims

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority added 544 more Dixon Advisory-specific victims to total 2492 complaints at the end of April, which will further exacerbate the levy financial advisers must pay.

Senior Cbus investment manager exits

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:24PM
Cbus' head of total portfolio management has left the fund, while a former JANA executive has joined its infrastructure team.

Quality of retirement does not depend on super balance: Bragg

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:19PM
The Senate Economics Committee has released its interim report into using super for housing.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach