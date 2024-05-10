Senior Cbus investment manager exits

Cbus' head of total portfolio management has left the fund, while a former JANA executive has joined its infrastructure team.

Hired three years ago, Cbus head of total portfolio management Mark Ferguson has departed. hE was responsible for asset allocation, capital markets and portfolio execution, and quantitative solutions teams.

His appointment was part of the superannuation fund's plan to internalise its investment structure.

"This appointment further strengthens our overall investment capability and continues the strategy to build our level of expertise in-house," the asset owner said at the time.

Interestingly, Ferguson's departure comes as Cbus advertises for a new head of portfolio construction.

According to the post, the job calls for expertise in portfolio construction and strategy and a deep understanding of investment risk and performance attribution, a similar role.

Ferguson was most recently head of investment risk at APRA, a role he held for two years.

Before that, he held several investment and portfolio management roles with AustralianSuper, QBE Insurance, QIC and Qantas Super.

In the job advertisement, Cbus said it is looking for an investment professional to help build a stronger capability in portfolio management, including the setting and monitoring of investment objectives and asset allocations for its flagship growth option.

"This will include chairing the asset allocation group and collaborating closely with the senior investment team, as well as interacting with the investment committee and external consultants and working collaboratively across the wider fund," the ad said.

Meanwhile, the fund has boosted its infrastructure team with the hire of former JANA executive Angela Ruchin.

Ruchin left JANA about 10 months ago for a senior advisor role with Columbia Threadneedle in the UK but is now back in Sydney to work with Cbus.

She is Cbus' new senior investment director of energy. She will be responsible for energy market research, stakeholder engagement (internal and external) and relationship management across the energy sector.

Ruchin has over 20 years of experience in financial markets across funds management, asset management, originations and execution, project financing, board roles and investment advisory.

Before joining JANA in 2018, she spent three years in Westpac's project finance team, co-managing several large privatisations, including successfully financing regulated utilities, transport infrastructure and renewable energy.

Ruchin can also count eight years' experience with Hastings Funds Management as an assistant fund manager, asset manager and originator with board roles on PPP projects and transport infrastructure, including airports, ports, and rail.

Earlier, she worked at Deutsche Bank.

Cbus head of infrastructure Jordan Kraite welcomed the energy specialist to the team.

"The role reflects the increasing need for Cbus to proactively participate in the energy sector in both a transactional and non-transactional manner given our deep connections with the space," he said.