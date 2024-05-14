Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Spaceship expands Voyager suite

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAY 2024   12:53PM

Spaceship is launching two new Voyager portfolios, targeting investors with a lower risk appetite and shorter investment horizon.

The Spaceship Explorer Portfolio and Spaceship Galaxy Portfolio bring the Voyager lineup of products to five, sitting alongside the Universe, Earth and Origin portfolios. While the latter three products typically cater to investors with very high risk/return profiles, Explorer and Galaxy are intended for investors looking to take medium-to-lower risk over shorter timeframes, Spaceship said.

The Explorer portfolio invests in a mix of defensive assets like cash and bonds, with some exposure to equities for growth. It is targeting conservative returns over a minimum three-year timeframe.

The holdings include a range of iShares, VanEck and Vanguard ETFs, and investors pay $2 a month plus a management fee of 0.25% per year.

Meantime, the Galaxy portfolio invests in companies that meet Spaceship's 'Where the World is Going' criteria, with some bond and cash assets in the mix as well. It targets medium returns with a suggested minimum timeframe of five years. Investors will be charged a monthly fee of $2 plus 0.35% per annum management fee.

Some of the companies held in the Galaxy portfolio include Adobe, Airbnb, Amazon, Cochlear, Eli Lilly, Meta, Nvidia, SEEK, Starbucks, Shopify, Tesla, and Nike.

"Our Where the World is Going criteria is unique to us, and has always been very popular with our customers," Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore said.

"However, some of our community would prefer to mitigate some of the risk associated with a high concentration in equities - which is where the Spaceship Galaxy Portfolio comes in. We're able to offset some of that risk through diversification with more defensive assets, such as bonds and cash.

"For investors who are more conservative, we've built the Spaceship Explorer Portfolio."

The launch of the new portfolios comes as Spaceship Super readies to be transferred to OneSuper this week.

Spaceship Super was launched in 2017 as a sub-plan of the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan. At the time, it had a waitlist of roughly 22,000 members that it hoped to convert, estimating this would give it about $1 billion in funds under management.

About seven years later, it's still yet to achieve such numbers. As at December 2023, Spaceship had 21,340 member accounts and $773 million in assets.

The fund it's merging into, OneSuper, has recently received a significant boost when ING's Living Super merged into it, adding $3 billion in funds under management and bringing its total to about $4.5 billion. It also has about 74,000 members now.

Read more: VoyagerSpaceship Galaxy PortfolioSpaceship Explorer PortfolioSpaceship SuperOneSuperAndrew MooreiSharesTidswell Master Superannuation PlanVanEckVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Spaceship Super to land somewhere new
OneSuper to take on more super products
S&P/ASX200 tipped to hit 8300: VanEck
Finalists named in annual MAX Awards
Vanguard backs current performance test
Powell backflips on rates pushing back RBA cut expectations
Bell Asset Management announces new chief executive
$53bn added to ETF market over 12 months
Corporate super fund to be terminated
BlackRock faces 'stiff competition' from APAC asset managers

Editor's Choice

Former super fund adviser receives permanent ban

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
A financial adviser, who worked at several major superannuation funds, has been permanently banned after he tried to persuade clients to transfer their retirement savings into a bank account he controlled.

Advisers should leverage US tech blueprint: SIAA panel

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:43PM
While the US is at the forefront of financial advisers leveraging the best technology available, Australia's advice industry cannot be left behind and should learn from the blueprint it has laid out, investment experts told the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference this ...

Australian Food Super closes failed investment option

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:49PM
Australian Food Super, previously known as the Australian Meat Industry Superannuation Trust, is closing its Shares product, which failed last year's Your Future, Your Super test.

Pacific Current sells stake in investment firm to Goldman Sachs

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:40PM
Pacific Current Group has sold a portion of its interest in a US-based investment firm for US$35.2 million.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach