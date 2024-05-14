Spaceship expands Voyager suite

Spaceship is launching two new Voyager portfolios, targeting investors with a lower risk appetite and shorter investment horizon.

The Spaceship Explorer Portfolio and Spaceship Galaxy Portfolio bring the Voyager lineup of products to five, sitting alongside the Universe, Earth and Origin portfolios. While the latter three products typically cater to investors with very high risk/return profiles, Explorer and Galaxy are intended for investors looking to take medium-to-lower risk over shorter timeframes, Spaceship said.

The Explorer portfolio invests in a mix of defensive assets like cash and bonds, with some exposure to equities for growth. It is targeting conservative returns over a minimum three-year timeframe.

The holdings include a range of iShares, VanEck and Vanguard ETFs, and investors pay $2 a month plus a management fee of 0.25% per year.

Meantime, the Galaxy portfolio invests in companies that meet Spaceship's 'Where the World is Going' criteria, with some bond and cash assets in the mix as well. It targets medium returns with a suggested minimum timeframe of five years. Investors will be charged a monthly fee of $2 plus 0.35% per annum management fee.

Some of the companies held in the Galaxy portfolio include Adobe, Airbnb, Amazon, Cochlear, Eli Lilly, Meta, Nvidia, SEEK, Starbucks, Shopify, Tesla, and Nike.

"Our Where the World is Going criteria is unique to us, and has always been very popular with our customers," Spaceship chief executive Andrew Moore said.

"However, some of our community would prefer to mitigate some of the risk associated with a high concentration in equities - which is where the Spaceship Galaxy Portfolio comes in. We're able to offset some of that risk through diversification with more defensive assets, such as bonds and cash.

"For investors who are more conservative, we've built the Spaceship Explorer Portfolio."

The launch of the new portfolios comes as Spaceship Super readies to be transferred to OneSuper this week.

Spaceship Super was launched in 2017 as a sub-plan of the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan. At the time, it had a waitlist of roughly 22,000 members that it hoped to convert, estimating this would give it about $1 billion in funds under management.

About seven years later, it's still yet to achieve such numbers. As at December 2023, Spaceship had 21,340 member accounts and $773 million in assets.

The fund it's merging into, OneSuper, has recently received a significant boost when ING's Living Super merged into it, adding $3 billion in funds under management and bringing its total to about $4.5 billion. It also has about 74,000 members now.