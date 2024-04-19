Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Australia's budget position ranks second among G20 nations

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 19 APR 2024   12:40PM

Australia's budget balance as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) was second among G20 nations last year, improving from 14th in 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Australia's budget balance was -0.9% of GDP in 2023, surpassing advanced economies like Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers and minister for finance Katy Gallagher said the "remarkable improvement" was a testament to the government's responsible approach to budget management.

"Our responsible management is ensuring that fiscal policy is taking the pressure off inflation when it is at its highest," the ministers said.

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

"The Albanese government delivered Australia's first surplus in 15 years in 2022-23, achieving a $100 billion turnaround in the forecast inherited from the former government. A second surplus in next month's budget remains within reach."

The IMF reported that while overall primary deficits are expected to decrease, "substantial risks" to public finances remain.

The risks of fiscal slippages are especially high given that 2024 is the "Great Election Year," with elections in 88 economic areas representing more than half of the world's population.

"Support for increased government spending has grown across the political spectrum over the past several decades, making this year especially challenging, as empirical evidence shows that fiscal policy tends to be looser, and slippages larger, during election years," the IMF said.

Fiscal consolidation is needed in most countries to strengthen debt sustainability and financial stability, it added.

"While the pace of fiscal consolidation should be calibrated to strike a balance between fiscal risks and the strength of private demand, up-front actions are needed in many cases, especially where sovereign risks are elevated, and a credible medium-term framework is lacking," it said.

"Reforms are needed to contain rising spending pressures-for instance, through entitlement reforms in advanced economies with aging populations and improving the targeting and efficiency of social safety nets to support the most vulnerable populations."

Read more: AustraliaIMFGDPInternational Monetary FundAnthony AlbaneseKaty GallagherJim Chalmers
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Powell backflips on rates pushing back RBA cut expectations
IMF flags concerns over 'risky' private credit market
Mercury Capital acquires KKR's stake in Findex
GBST develops private equity platform
Australian housing crisis escalates as affordability worsens
Income inequality elevated, spikes: Oxfam
Government introduces company merger overhaul
Government dawdling on paid parental leave super: Greens
Government promises transparent financial services regulation
Government consults on options to improve performance test

Editor's Choice

T. Rowe Price appoints local operations chief

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:31PM
T. Rowe Price, the global asset manager with over US$1.3 trillion in assets under management, has appointed a regional operating chief who will relocate to Sydney from the London office.

Vanguard backs current performance test

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:38PM
Vanguard has endorsed the current performance test methodology in a submission to Treasury, championing its effectiveness in eliminating underperforming investment options and improving member outcomes.

Sequoia chair steps down

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
The chair of Sequoia Financial Group, John Larsen, has resigned from the position and his replacement has been appointed.

Court approves $16m DASS settlement

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:35PM
The Federal Court has approved the settlement reached in the $16 million class action brought against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services (DASS) following a two-week delay.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach