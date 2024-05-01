Chief member officer leaves Insignia Financial

Insignia Financial is on the hunt for a new chief member officer for its superannuation business, confirming the departure of Anne Coyne.

Coyne was first appointed to the role in January 2023, following close to two years in governance and disclosure roles with the firm. Prior, she spent about 14 years with MLC working in the Office of the Trustee.

A spokesperson for Insignia confirmed Coyne's resignation.

"Anne has been instrumental in building the Member Office team and delivering the right outcomes for our members," they said.

"Anne is currently on a well-deserved break, and we wish her all the best for the future."

The spokesperson said the role is currently being filled internally while it looks for a permanent replacement.

Insignia said it is looking for an executive with significant experience in senior leadership positions in governance or legal roles and with experience working within retail superannuation and with or within a trustee support office.

Reporting to the trustee board, Coyne played a key role in advocating for member outcomes, exercising fiduciary responsibilities on behalf of the trustee and ensuring alignment with Insignia's governance functions.

Separately, longstanding Russell Investments executive Jodie Hampshire was appointed to the board of the financial services giant as an independent director earlier this week.

Hampshire held several senior roles with Russell Investments, including head of its Asia Pacific business.

She joined Russell in 2000 but left seven years later to join Mercer. The senior consultant rejoined Russell as head of Australia and New Zealand in 2013 before being promoted to regional head. Last October, she stepped down after 17 years at the firm.

Commenting on the appointment, Insignia chair Allan Griffiths noted Hampshire's significant practical and executive experience following an extensive career in financial services.

"We are delighted to have Jodie join the board and look forward to her contribution," he said.

The addition of Hampshire to the board follows the recent appointment of Scott Hartley as chief executive and Gai McGrath as a non-executive director of the firm.