Superannuation

Qantas Super boosts ag assets by $200m

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 MAY 2024   12:35PM

Qantas Super has injected $200 million in an agriculture investor that has a $1.1 billion portfolio of farmland across the nation.

The super fund has partnered with GO.FARM, a developer, manager, and investor in agricultural assets involved in the production of tomatoes, almonds, farm grains, oilseeds, pulses, citrus, and wine grapes.

The assets are spread across 88,000 hectares in New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania.

Qantas Super has already allocated $150 million to two GO.FARM assets - the Riverina Trust and Sandmount Farms.

GO.FARM is a joint venture between founder and managing director Liam Lenaghan and Costa Asset Management, the private investment arm of the Costa family.

"This capital will unlock substantial value by converting more than 5000 hectares of land with substantial water holdings into high yielding, water efficient horticultural crops," Qantas Super chief investment officer Andrew Spence said.

Lenaghan said Australian agriculture is set to drive returns through investments in productivity via agricultural technology, data analysis, and transformational practice change.

"The sector has a low correlation to other assets classes and has historically performed well in periods of high inflation. It has attractive, risk-adjusted returns on land value and water, with farmland having a 20-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% and water entitlements a 15-year CAGR of 6.7%," he said.

In 2022, Aware Super sold its Lake Boga farm to GO.FARM for $30 million. Aware Super retained ownership of the water rights that were previously part of the portfolio.

"This investment with GO.FARM aligns with these objectives, providing access to high quality investment opportunities that offer strong long-term returns. As agriculture specialists GO.FARM has a clear plan to drive productivity gains, responsible agricultural practices and generate returns for investors. We're excited about what this partnership will yield for members," Spence said.

"When you combine Qantas Super's investment capabilities and partnership approach with GO.FARM's expertise and prudent capital allocation, you have a platform that will not only optimise returns but deliver generational impacts for agricultural and regional communities."

