Former Diverger managing director joins VBP

Former Diverger managing director joins VBPBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 2 MAY 2024 11:52AM
David Carney is stepping back from managing Vital Business Partners (VBP), appointing Nathan Jacobsen to take over as chief executive.
Carney co-founded VBP in 2013, leading it as chief executive ever since. Now, he has decided to step back from the day-to-day management, taking on the role of head of growth to focus on business development, marketing, and innovation.
In doing so, he will report to newly appointed Jacobsen, who has been given a mandate to accelerate the company's growth and "redefine how professional advisory businesses deliver value to clients."
Jacobsen will lead a 1250-strong workforce, which includes the team from Elixir Consulting, which VBP acquired last year. VBP is focused on providing outsourced solutions to financial advice, accounting and associated services firms.
Due to start in the new role later this month, Jacobsen was managing director of Diverger for three years before its merger with Count in March. Before that, he led Paragem and spent more than a decade in senior roles at Perpetual.
"Nathan is a highly respected financial services executive, and we are extremely fortunate to have him on board to lead this dynamic business," VBP chair Paul Barrett said.
"VBP's vision and purpose is to support professional advisory firms to grow and deliver generational change for their clients and, over the last decade, it has become an invaluable business partner to some of Australia's best advice businesses."
Jacobsen said he is looking forward to the new role, saying he believes VBP's proposition is made increasingly relevant by Australia's current skills shortage.
"One of the biggest challenges facing businesses is finding and maintaining talent, and VBP is ideally positioned to help advisers solve that problem. There is also an exciting opportunity to help advisers achieve scale and efficiency benefits through process optimisation and the effective use of technology," Jacobsen said.
"I am excited to lead this fantastic business, as we continue investing in people, products and solutions."
Meantime, on Carney's transition, Barrett said: "David Carney has done an incredible job of turning VBP into Australia's leading adviser services utility and we are pleased that he will remain with the business to facilitate a smooth leadership transition and play a key role in the group's ongoing success."
